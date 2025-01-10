Quantcast
Trump Nominates ANOTHER Fox News Personality for Key Justice Dept. Role

'I am pleased to announce that Leo Terrell will be Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Department of Justice...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump recently nominated one of the Fox News personalities, Leo Terrell, for a job at the Justice Department.

“I am pleased to announce that Leo Terrell will be Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Department of Justice,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He then wrote that Terrel would work alongside another of his picks, “Harmeet K. Dhillon, a fellow Californian and our incredible Nominee for the United States Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Justice Department.”

Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID-19 and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers,” Trump wrote in one of his previous posts in which he nominated Dhillon for this position.

In his Thursday post, Trump continued praising Terrell, stating he “is a highly respected civil rights attorney and political analyst.”

“He received his law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and has defended many high-profile cases throughout his incredibly successful career. Leo will be a fantastic advocate for the American People and ensure we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

Terrell responded to the recent news by thanking Fox News for employing him and Trump for hiring him.

“I accepted the position because I want to help President Trump make America great. This is an honor,” he said before explaining in detail why he was the right pick for the job. “We are going to provide fairness in the legal system and make America proud of the [DOJ].”

Among other Fox News personalities and hosts whom Trump nominated for different positions in his cabinet were Pete Hegseth, Sean Duffy, Mike Huckabee, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

