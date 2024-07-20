One-Third of Dems Go Full BlueAnon, Say Trump Staged Assassination Attempt

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that one-third of Democratic voters believe a conspiracy theory that the attempt to murder Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, was staged by Trump himself.

A Morning Consult poll released on July 15, 2024, showed that one in three registered Democrats believe it is “credible” that the July 13, 2024, shooting in Butler, Pa., was staged and not intended to kill Trump.

According to the poll, large swaths of the Democratic base have fallen prey to the phenomenon known as “BlueAnon.” The word refers to the far left’s boogeyman, QAnon, a conspiracy theory that the mass media claimed was adopted by many Republicans and Trump supporters, specifically.

The recent poll highlighted that BlueAnon believers among Democrats far outnumber their QAnon counterparts among Republicans.

It showed that 34% of Democratic voters found it either definitely or probably credible that Trump staged Saturday’s shooting, with only 45% of Democrats saying the conspiracy theory is not plausible. On the other hand, a widely cited poll from 2021 found that only 23% of Republicans were QAnon believers.

The Washington Free Beacon stated that the reason why BlueAnon became so popular among the Left could be attributed to prominent Democratic activists and leftist media commentators saying that Trump staged the assassination attempt.

“This is a classic Russian tactic, such as when Putin killed 300 civilians in 1999 and blamed it on terrorists to ride the backlash to winning power,” Democratic powerbroker Dmitri Mehlhorn, a Joe Biden’s ally who has made at least 10 visits to his White House, wrote.

Neither Mehlhorn nor any other far-left propagandist addressed the numerous photos that captured bullets whizzing just inches away from Trump’s face and blood running from the clearly visible bullet wound across his right ear.

As expected, none of them also mentioned that one person, firefighter Corey Comperatore, died at the rally protecting his wife and daughters by shielding them from the bullets with his body.