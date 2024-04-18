Quantcast
Thursday, April 18, 2024

WATCH: Biden Bureaucrat Reveals Who Really Runs the White House

'Most of the time, it's like, whatever [Zients] says, it’s what the President says...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Investigative journalist James O’Keefe released footage in a Wednesday Tweet of a White House official spilling the beans on who really runs the White House.

As it turns out, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, along with a few other key figures in the administration, exercises a large role in running America, according to O’Keefe’s latest mark.

O’Keefe released footage of a covert interview with Tyler Robinson, Special Advisor to the Administrator of the US Small Business Administration, who claims that Zients is largely running the show while President Joe Biden just repeats what Zients tells him.

“People call him the second most powerful person in Washington,” Robinson said, noting that he calls the shots and Biden listens.

“Most of the time, it’s like, whatever [Zients] says, it’s what the President says,” he added. “If they put it on his desk, they’re saying ‘Hey we think you should do this,’ he will probably sign off on it” he said of the president.

Notably, Robinson affirmed that Zients wields more power than Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on track to be one of the least popular vice presidents in American history.

When asked if Zeints is “more powerful than Kamala,” Robinson replied with a simple “Yeah.”

Further, Robinson affirmed the suspicions of many Americans, admitting that other influential Democrats continue to operate within the White House.

For instance, President Barack Obama has not shied away from exercising an outsized influence over the Biden administration.

“I feel like Barack Obama is still very involved,” the undercover journalist offered. “No, he is,” Robinson confirmed.

He also admitted that failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is highly involved in the administration of the White House.

As it turns out, it is hard to say what exactly Biden does do for himself. According to Robinson, Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, practically runs his nonprofit foundation for him.

“Biden’s sister, she runs the Biden Foundation,” Robinson claimed.

While O’Keefe’s latest scoop spread like wildfire online, some observers questioned its validity. FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin accused O’Keefe of presenting a low-level White House staffer as an important source.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ariz. Dems Clear Path to Vote on Repeal of State’s Near-Total Abortion Ban
Next article
Would Dems Do This?: Alabama’s GOP Legislature Helps Ensure Biden Is on Ballot

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com