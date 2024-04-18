WATCH: Biden Bureaucrat Reveals Who Really Runs the White House

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Investigative journalist James O’Keefe released footage in a Wednesday Tweet of a White House official spilling the beans on who really runs the White House.

As it turns out, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, along with a few other key figures in the administration, exercises a large role in running America, according to O’Keefe’s latest mark.

O’Keefe released footage of a covert interview with Tyler Robinson, Special Advisor to the Administrator of the US Small Business Administration, who claims that Zients is largely running the show while President Joe Biden just repeats what Zients tells him.

“People call him the second most powerful person in Washington,” Robinson said, noting that he calls the shots and Biden listens.

“Most of the time, it’s like, whatever [Zients] says, it’s what the President says,” he added. “If they put it on his desk, they’re saying ‘Hey we think you should do this,’ he will probably sign off on it” he said of the president.

Notably, Robinson affirmed that Zients wields more power than Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on track to be one of the least popular vice presidents in American history.

When asked if Zeints is “more powerful than Kamala,” Robinson replied with a simple “Yeah.”

Further, Robinson affirmed the suspicions of many Americans, admitting that other influential Democrats continue to operate within the White House.

For instance, President Barack Obama has not shied away from exercising an outsized influence over the Biden administration.

“I feel like Barack Obama is still very involved,” the undercover journalist offered. “No, he is,” Robinson confirmed.

He also admitted that failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is highly involved in the administration of the White House.

As it turns out, it is hard to say what exactly Biden does do for himself. According to Robinson, Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, practically runs his nonprofit foundation for him.

“Biden’s sister, she runs the Biden Foundation,” Robinson claimed.

While O’Keefe’s latest scoop spread like wildfire online, some observers questioned its validity. FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin accused O’Keefe of presenting a low-level White House staffer as an important source.