Quantcast
Saturday, August 3, 2024

Ohio Sec. of State Orders Removal of Almost 500 Non-Citizens from Voter Rolls

'I swore an oath to uphold the constitution of our state, and that document clearly states that only United States citizens can participate in Ohio elections...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Frank LaRose
Frank LaRose / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Aug. 1, 2024, Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered county election boards to remove 499 non-citizens from their voter rolls.

The Daily Wire reported that the news came after LaRose audited the state’s voter registration database before the 2024 election.

The audit began in May of this year after the Ohio Public Integrity Division found that 137 people in Ohio were registered to vote, even though they confirmed twice that they were not Americans.

According to LaRose’s office, LaRose’s latest order targets more individuals who confirmed to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) that they are non-citizens. A review of the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database system also confirmed that status.

“I swore an oath to uphold the constitution of our state, and that document clearly states that only United States citizens can participate in Ohio elections. That means I’m duty-bound to make sure people who haven’t yet earned citizenship in this country aren’t voting,” he said.

LaRose also said that the investigation into Ohio’s voter rolls is ongoing as officials push to prevent voter fraud in the 2024 election. People affected by his order can still submit a provisional ballot, which will be counted if they prove they are American citizens.

“I want to give these folks the benefit of the doubt and say that most of them didn’t intend to break the law. We want to make sure a mistaken registration doesn’t become an illegal vote. We also want to make sure that lawfully registered citizens can participate seamlessly in the process, especially if their citizenship status changed recently,” he added.

On Aug. 1, 2024, LaRose also called on Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, in May 2024. The bill would require documentation proving U.S. citizenship from anyone who registers to vote in U.S. elections. In July 2024, the SAVE ACT narrowly passed the House after nearly every Democrat voted against it. Not surprisingly, Joe Biden also opposed the bill.
Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Stocks Plummet: Following California, US Job Report Triggers Recession Indicator

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com