Google Shamelessly Props Up Kamala Harris in Searches for Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Google started interfering in the 2024 presidential race by redirecting people searching for Donald Trump’s name toward news about Kamala Harris.

The MRC NewsBusters’ findings supported reports from different people, including Elon Musk, who pointed out that when users search for “Donald Trump” or “Trump rally,” the banner with news results listed Harris’s name.

When searching for “Donald Trump” on July 30, 2024, the news source discovered that Google displayed a “knowledge panel” about Trump, including his name and former title. Google also provided a panel labeled “News about Harris·Trump.”

“Harris keeps calling Trump and Vance ‘weird.’ Here’s why,” reads the headline of the Associated Press propaganda piece. Google also showed a Washington Post headline, “Trump, with a history of sexist attacks, again faces a female opponent.”

On July 31, 2024, the news source searched for the term “Trump Rally,” prompting favorable news panels to Harris. The first news panel’s title read, “Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta.”

On the other hand, when searching for the term “Kamala Harris,” Google showed the results about her. As expected, Trump’s name is not mentioned in either the first or second Google news panels in the resulting search.

“Google is reliably shameless. It consistently manipulates data to achieve its political goals. Yet again, it appears to be altering its algorithms to feed the American people a positive narrative about one candidate while disseminating terrible accusations against the other,” MRC Free Speech America Vice President Dan Schneider said about the recent anti-Trump censorship.

The news source reported that Google changed the results it produced for searches of the “Trump rally” on Aug. 1, 2024, after facing backlash from people on social media.

It wasn’t the only time when the far-left search engine tried to influence the result of the upcoming 2024 election. Earlier this week, Google attempted to erase the fact that Trump was almost assassinated on July 13, 2024, by refusing to provide the autocomplete options even if a person types the entire phrase “Assassination attempt on…”