Saturday, September 20, 2025

Obese Democrat ‘Influencer’ Calls for Hunger Strike to Protest Kimmel Cancelation

'You definitely should be walking...'

Posted by Editor 1
Olivia Julianna
Olivia Julianna / IMAGE: 0liviajulianna via Instagram

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) An attempt by paid Democrat social-media “influencer” Olivia Julianna to organize a school walkout in support of Jimmy Kimmel immediately backfired after people noticed one key detail about the timing.

The 22-year-old activist, who gained fame in 2022 after being body-shamed by then-Rep. Matt Gaetz, has been open about her lifelong struggle with obesity, saying in July that she was down 60 pounds since 2021 after having topped the scales at 370 pounds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Julianna (@0liviajulianna)

Nonetheless, at north of 300, Julianna’s weight has been a target for attacks and ridicule—particularly after she was appointed by the Democratic National Committee to become its ambassador for young, white, male voter outreach.

After pouring an estimated $20 million into its “Speaking with American Men” campaign, the DNC seemingly abandoned its outreach efforts in July, focusing instead on eliminating conservative influencers like Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10 led many leftists to celebrate and mock victims of political violence, including then-ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

ABC pulled the show indefinitely following Kimmel’s crass commentary about the assassination, during which he falsely claimed that Kirk’s killer was “MAGA” in violation of policies established by the Federal Communications Commission.

Leftists proceeded to declare themselves the victims of cancel culture and censorship—including Julianna, who called for a school walkout after the news broke on Wednesday.

But the 12 p.m. timing raised suspicions for some, who pointed to the fact that she was asking students to skip lunch.

Others encouraged Julianna to follow her own advice and do more walking.

The call for students to forgo nourishment in solidarity with Kimmel appears to have fallen on deaf ears, perhaps due in part to Kimmel’s lack of popularity among young audiences.

In the key target demographic of 18- to 49-year-old viewers, Kimmel reportedly drew only 129,000 viewers in August—a far cry from his heyday as a popular host of “The Man Show” from 1999 to 2004.

According to social media accounts, this isn’t the first time that Julianna has ineffectively threatened a “hunger strike” to put pressure on social issues. She previously called for one in February to protest the reduction in funding to USAID.

Julianna responded gamefully to mockery, suggesting that she had lost 50 pounds directly as a result of the Trump administration.

However, some fact-checkers pointed to a blog post in which she acknowledged having gone on Ozempic.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Man Fires Shots at ABC Affiliate After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com