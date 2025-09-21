Man Fires Shots at ABC Affiliate After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An unhinged man opened fire Friday at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento, California, just days after the left and Democratic Party figures criticized ABC and Disney for the “indefinite suspension” of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The suspect, 64-year-old Anibal Hernandez Santana, was arrested Saturday on charges of using a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building and negligent discharge of a firearm, the Sacramento Police Department announced on X.

Santana allegedly fired shots outside ABC10’s headquarters, targeting the building’s lobby through a window. No one was injured, though multiple individuals were inside at the time.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had a lot of attacks on our media partners,” SPD spokesperson Anthony Gamble said. “We would like to keep it that way. This is unacceptable behavior.” Gamble claimed that Hernandez Santana’s motive remains unclear.

Thanks to the prompt and diligent work of our responding officers and investigators, the suspect vehicle was identified, leading officers to a residence in the 5400 block of Carlson Drive. The suspect, 64-year-old Anibal Hernandezsantana of Sacramento, was arrested on charges of… https://t.co/49OSEEM95k — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 20, 2025

The shooting came a day after a group of hecklers protested outside ABC10, demanding ABC lift Kimmel’s suspension over his controversial comments implying that Charlie Kirk’s accused murderer is a Republican. Top Democratic officials also attacked ABC and its parent company, Disney, for the suspension.

Kimmel drew criticism after the Media Research Center shared a clip of his Monday show, where he said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Following these remarks, Nexstar and Sinclair, owners of several ABC affiliates, announced they would not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely. Disney CEO Robert Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden then responded to the affiliates’ decision by halting the show entirely.