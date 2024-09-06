Quantcast
Thursday, September 5, 2024

Barack Obama’s Half-Brother Ditches Him for Trump Again

'I stuck with Barack Obama all through his presidency, until I realized he was all about himself. That’s when I ditched him for President Trump...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Malik and Barack Obama
Malik and Barack Obama / PHOTO: @ObamaMalik via Twitter

(Headline USA) Former President Barack Obama’s half-brother revealed this week that he would be voting for former President Donald Trump again this November.

Abon’go Malik Obama, a Kenya-born naturalized U.S. citizen, posted on X: “I am Malik Obama. I’m a registered Republican and I’m voting for President Donald Trump.”

Malik Obama has backed Trump against the Democratic Party in each of the last two elections, despite his relationship with his half-brother. Both Barack and Malik are sons of Barack Hussein Obama Sr., a Kenyan economist who died in a car accident in 1982.

The two used to have a close relationship, with Malik Obama even standing as Barack Obama’s best man in the latter’s wedding. But in recent years, Malik Obama has publicly called out the Democratic leader’s politics.

Malik Obama particularly took issue with Barack Obama’s push for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“She should have known better as the custodian of classified information,” Malik said in 2016 of Clinton’s use of a private email server to hold sensitive government documents.

Malik Obama even ended up appearing as a special guest of Trump’s at the third presidential debate between Clinton and Trump.

In 2020, Malik Obama again expressed support for Trump over his half-brother’s endorsed candidate, President Joe Biden, arguing at the time that Biden “looks like he’s going to drop dead.”

Malik Obama explained his break from Barack Obama in 2022, writing, “I stuck with Barack Obama all through his presidency, until I realized he was all about himself. That’s when I ditched him for President Trump.”

Malik Obama’s latest endorsement comes just days after several relatives of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz came out in support of Trump.

A picture posted this week shows several people standing in front of a “Trump 2024” flag wearing shirts that read, “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump.” Though their identities have not been confirmed, Republican political operative Rod Edwards said the group is related to Walz through his paternal great-uncle.

Walz’s own brother, Jeff Walz, also blasted him, warning his friends on social media that he would be a disaster for the country.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz wrote on Facebook. “The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Vows to Create Musk-Backed Government Efficiency Commission
Next article
Pa.’s Radical Leftist Court Delivers Another Win to Election-Meddling Democrats

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com