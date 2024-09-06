Barack Obama’s Half-Brother Ditches Him for Trump Again

(Headline USA) Former President Barack Obama’s half-brother revealed this week that he would be voting for former President Donald Trump again this November.

Abon’go Malik Obama, a Kenya-born naturalized U.S. citizen, posted on X: “I am Malik Obama. I’m a registered Republican and I’m voting for President Donald Trump.”

Malik Obama has backed Trump against the Democratic Party in each of the last two elections, despite his relationship with his half-brother. Both Barack and Malik are sons of Barack Hussein Obama Sr., a Kenyan economist who died in a car accident in 1982.

The two used to have a close relationship, with Malik Obama even standing as Barack Obama’s best man in the latter’s wedding. But in recent years, Malik Obama has publicly called out the Democratic leader’s politics.

Malik Obama particularly took issue with Barack Obama’s push for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“She should have known better as the custodian of classified information,” Malik said in 2016 of Clinton’s use of a private email server to hold sensitive government documents.

Malik Obama even ended up appearing as a special guest of Trump’s at the third presidential debate between Clinton and Trump.

In 2020, Malik Obama again expressed support for Trump over his half-brother’s endorsed candidate, President Joe Biden, arguing at the time that Biden “looks like he’s going to drop dead.”

Malik Obama explained his break from Barack Obama in 2022, writing, “I stuck with Barack Obama all through his presidency, until I realized he was all about himself. That’s when I ditched him for President Trump.”

Malik Obama’s latest endorsement comes just days after several relatives of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz came out in support of Trump.

A picture posted this week shows several people standing in front of a “Trump 2024” flag wearing shirts that read, “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump.” Though their identities have not been confirmed, Republican political operative Rod Edwards said the group is related to Walz through his paternal great-uncle.

Walz’s own brother, Jeff Walz, also blasted him, warning his friends on social media that he would be a disaster for the country.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz wrote on Facebook. “The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”