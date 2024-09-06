Quantcast
Thursday, September 5, 2024

Pa.’s Radical Leftist Court Delivers Another Win to Election-Meddling Democrats

'The appeals court's ruling marks yet another blow to election integrity...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa./AP Photo

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled that county officials must count the provisional ballots of individuals claiming their mail-in ballots were rejected, expanding an infamous practice known as ballot curing.

The Commonwealth Court overturned a Butler County judge’s ruling that officials did not have to count the provisional ballots of individuals whose naked ballots were rejected, reported the Penn Capital-Star on Thursday.

Naked ballots refer to those submitted without the required secrecy envelope and placed directly into the return envelope. Secrecy envelopes provide a layer of privacy and prevent unauthorized individuals from seeing the voter’s choice. 

Judge Matthew S. Wolf, writing for the majority, claimed that the Butler County Board of Elections lacked the legal basis to reject counting provisional ballots. 

The Pennsylvania Republican Party and Butler County Board of Elections had contended that state election laws, known as the Election Code, prohibited voters from casting provisional ballots if their mail-in ballots were received on time.

The lower court ruled that counting these provisional ballots amounted to ballot curing, allowing voters to fix their ballots even after submission. 

The Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania GOP argued at the time, “There can be no dispute that the unequivocal law of Pennsylvania is that secrecy envelopes are required, and any mail-in ballot received without a secrecy envelope cannot be counted.” 

The appeals court’s ruling marks yet another blow to election integrity measures ahead of the 2024 presidential election. On Friday, the Commonwealth Court ordered the Democratic strongholds of Philadelphia and Allegheny counties to count mismarked ballots. 

“The refusal to count undated or incorrectly dated but timely mail ballots submitted by otherwise eligible voters because of meaningless and inconsequential paperwork errors violates the fundamental right to vote recognized in the free and equal elections clause,” Judge Ellen Ceisler wrote at the time, according to Spotlight Pa.

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for Vice President Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Barack Obama’s Half-Brother Ditches Him for Trump Again
Next article
Jack Smith Fails Again as D.C. Case Pushed Past Election Day

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com