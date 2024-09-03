Tim Walz’s Brother Completely Opposes Veep Hopeful’s Commie Ideology, Doesn’t Want to See Him in Power

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) This week, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s older brother warned people in a series of Facebook posts that Tim is not the “type of character” who should make decisions about America’s future.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz said on Aug. 31, 2024, about the far-left Minnesota governor and Kamala Harris’s running mate.

The New York Post reported that Jeff doesn’t believe in his brother so much that he is considering publicly endorsing Donald Trump as president. The information comes from his reply to one of the people on Facebook who urged him to “Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him.”

“I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that! I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future,” the 67-year-old living in Florida wrote.

Jeff said he hadn’t spoken to his brother in eight years. Even though he didn’t clarify why that happened, it would be safe to assume that Tim’s radical, far-left, and communist beliefs were the reason why the two brothers still don’t talk to each other.

Federal Election Commission records indicated that Jeff’s support of Trump could be another possible reason. It was also recorded that Jeff donated $20 to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign while never donating to his brother.

Tim became infamous for tyrannical coronavirus lockdowns and plummeted education levels in Minnesota, as well as accepting the “transgender” and communist ideologies.

“Tim Walz’s own brother knows his socialist ideology is dangerous for America. Together with Kamala Harris, inflation will get higher, the illegal immigration crisis will get worse and our nation will look more like Venezuela. Someone who puts tampons in boys’ bathrooms, lets their cities burn during defund police riots and taxes citizens saddled with debt to give illegal immigrants free tuition should not be in elected office, let alone vice president,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., also noted that people should have the right to know about the radical politician’s brother.

“If the mainstream media has no problem amplifying the voices of Mary Trump and the family of RFK Jr. who speak out against Republicans, then the American people deserve to hear more from Tim Walz’s brother,” she said.