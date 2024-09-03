Quantcast
Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tim Walz’s Brother Completely Opposes Veep Hopeful’s Commie Ideology, Doesn’t Want to See Him in Power

'I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / Image: KARE

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) This week, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s older brother warned people in a series of Facebook posts that Tim is not the “type of character” who should make decisions about America’s future.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz said on Aug. 31, 2024, about the far-left Minnesota governor and Kamala Harris’s running mate.

The New York Post reported that Jeff doesn’t believe in his brother so much that he is considering publicly endorsing Donald Trump as president. The information comes from his reply to one of the people on Facebook who urged him to “Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him.”

“I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that! I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future,” the 67-year-old living in Florida wrote.

Jeff said he hadn’t spoken to his brother in eight years. Even though he didn’t clarify why that happened, it would be safe to assume that Tim’s radical, far-left, and communist beliefs were the reason why the two brothers still don’t talk to each other.

Federal Election Commission records indicated that Jeff’s support of Trump could be another possible reason. It was also recorded that Jeff donated $20 to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign while never donating to his brother.

Tim became infamous for tyrannical coronavirus lockdowns and plummeted education levels in Minnesota, as well as accepting the “transgender” and communist ideologies.

“Tim Walz’s own brother knows his socialist ideology is dangerous for America. Together with Kamala Harris, inflation will get higher, the illegal immigration crisis will get worse and our nation will look more like Venezuela. Someone who puts tampons in boys’ bathrooms, lets their cities burn during defund police riots and taxes citizens saddled with debt to give illegal immigrants free tuition should not be in elected office, let alone vice president,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., also noted that people should have the right to know about the radical politician’s brother.

“If the mainstream media has no problem amplifying the voices of Mary Trump and the family of RFK Jr. who speak out against Republicans, then the American people deserve to hear more from Tim Walz’s brother,” she said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Harris Aides, White House Staffers Vilify Her in Shocking Book
Next article
Harris-Walz Campaign Selectively Bars Reporters from Campaign Coverage

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com