New York Times Article Suggests the U.S. Constitution is ‘Dangerous’

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) The far-left New York Times once again said the quiet part out loud, calling for the cancellation of the U.S. Constitution in an unhinged rant about University of California law school dean Erwin Chemerinsky’s new book, No Democracy Lasts Forever, as the Daily Caller reported.

Nonfiction book critic Jennifer Szalai published the review on Saturday, titled “The Constitution Is Sacred. Is It Also Dangerous?” The subheading stated that “One of the biggest threats to America’s politics might be the country’s founding document.”

The article went on to assert that, because of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, America’s founding document had become a “threat to American democracy” and was “beyond redemption.”

Szalai, who was born and attended school in Canada, blamed several constitutional provisions—some of which were affirmed by recent rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court with justices Trump himself had appointed—fow allowing Trump to ascend to the presidency.

“After all, Trump became president in 2016 after losing the popular vote but winning the Electoral College (Article II),” she wrote. “He appointed three justices to the Supreme Court (Article III), two of whom were confirmed by senators representing just 44 percent of the population (Article I).”

Ironically, Szalai also fumed over the court’s revocation of a longtime legal precedent that had never been enshrined in the Constitution, outraged that they had the audacity to undo an activist court’s earlier efforts to legislate from the bench.

“Those three justices helped overturn Roe v. Wade, a reversal with which most Americans disagreed,” she claimed.

While being interviewed about his book on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Chemerinsky went into further detail about why he thought the Constitution was so outdated and problematic.

“Choices that were made in adapting the Constitution have come to haunt us,” he claimed.

“The Electoral College increasingly is choosing the president who lost the popular vote,” he continued. “Two senators per state is undermining democracy. In the last session of Congress, there were 50 Democratic senators and 50 Republican senators, but the 50 Democratic senators represented 42 million people.”

The Berkeley radical made no mention of the fact that many of the people residing in blue “sanctuary states” like California and New York were illegal immigrants who were imported courtesy of the Biden–Harris administration’s open borders specifically so those states could have greater political influence in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As the Constitution’s framers observed in the Federalist Papers, the Senate was intended not to represent the masses, but rather the interests of the states themselves—one of several checks and balances against unbridled populism.

Likewise, Democrats may yet take advantage of the Electoral College during the upcoming presidential race due to the fact that unelected bait-and-switch candidate Kamala Harris may be ineligible for the ballot in several key swing states.

Several high-profile figures expressed strong disagreement with Szalai, Chemerinsky and others critical of the founding document.

Billionaire Elon Musk slammed the article in a post on X, stating that “They want to overthrow The Constitution.”

Musk followed up by posting, “Long Live America and our Constitution!”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized the New York Times in general by saying, “Does the NYT hate the Constitution? Of course it does.”

The Times has published several other articles in recent memory calling for an end to the Constitution and the abolishment of free speech due to the fact that they afford those who disagree with leftist viewpoints the same rights that they, themselves, enjoy.

At the same time, those very leftists have quickly pivoted toward panickmongering about the threat that Trump might cancel the Constitution when it is their own viewpoints and political influence under fire.