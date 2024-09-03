Trump Reveals How Son Barron Learned of Assassination Attempt

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, learned of the assassination attempt against his father during a tennis lesson, the presidential candidate revealed in a recent interview with Fox News host Mark Levin.

“Barron was outside having a tennis lesson,” Trump, 78, told Levin in an interview aired Saturday. “He’s a good tennis player. And somebody ran up and said, ‘Barron! Barron! Your father’s been shot!’”

Trump also revealed that his wife, Melania, was watching the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania live.

“She couldn’t believe it. She was actually watching it live, can you imagine? And then I get up, and I let people know I was okay,” Trump said.

According to Trump, Melania doesn’t like thinking about the attack.

“When I could talk to people I said, ‘So what was your feeling?’, and she said she can’t even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me,” he said.

The GOP candidate for the 2024 election further speculated that God protected him so he could “straighten out” the country.

“I think you think like, if you believe in God, you believe in God more. And somebody said like, why? And I’d like to think that God thinks that I’m going to straighten out our country,” Trump said. “By luck or by God—many people are saying it’s by God—I’m still here.”

While Trump escaped the July 13 rally with his life, fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed in the shooting. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Authorities still haven’t announced a motive for the gunman, Thomas Crooks.

“We have a clear idea of mindset, but we are not ready to make statements on motive,” FBI Assistant Director Bobby Wells told reporters last week.

According to the FBI, Crooks engaged in a “sustained, detailed effort to plan an attack” and “looked at any number of events and targets” before ultimately “hyper-focusing” on the Trump rally after it was announced in early July. The Trump rally appears to have been a “target of opportunity,” the FBI said last week.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.