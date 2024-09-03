Quantcast
Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Trump Reveals How Son Barron Learned of Assassination Attempt

'Barron! Barron! Your father’s been shot!...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Donald and Barron Trump
Donald and Barron Trump / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, learned of the assassination attempt against his father during a tennis lesson, the presidential candidate revealed in a recent interview with Fox News host Mark Levin.

“Barron was outside having a tennis lesson,” Trump, 78, told Levin in an interview aired Saturday. “He’s a good tennis player. And somebody ran up and said, ‘Barron! Barron! Your father’s been shot!’”

Trump also revealed that his wife, Melania, was watching the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania live.

“She couldn’t believe it. She was actually watching it live, can you imagine? And then I get up, and I let people know I was okay,” Trump said.

According to Trump, Melania doesn’t like thinking about the attack.

“When I could talk to people I said, ‘So what was your feeling?’, and she said she can’t even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me,” he said.

The GOP candidate for the 2024 election further speculated that God protected him so he could “straighten out” the country.

“I think you think like, if you believe in God, you believe in God more. And somebody said like, why? And I’d like to think that God thinks that I’m going to straighten out our country,” Trump said. “By luck or by God—many people are saying it’s by God—I’m still here.”

While Trump escaped the July 13 rally with his life, fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed in the shooting. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Authorities still haven’t announced a motive for the gunman, Thomas Crooks.

“We have a clear idea of mindset, but we are not ready to make statements on motive,” FBI Assistant Director Bobby Wells told reporters last week.

According to the FBI, Crooks engaged in a “sustained, detailed effort to plan an attack” and “looked at any number of events and targets” before ultimately “hyper-focusing” on the Trump rally after it was announced in early July. The Trump rally appears to have been a “target of opportunity,” the FBI said last week.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New York Times Article Suggests the U.S. Constitution is ‘Dangerous’
Next article
Prices Drop after Argentina’s Free-Market President Repeals Rent Control

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com