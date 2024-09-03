Quantcast
Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Harris-Walz Campaign Selectively Bars Reporters from Campaign Coverage

'Today, the Harris-Walz campaign considers the Post-Gazette to be its enemy, and it denies us the rights accorded to others. Tomorrow, who’s next?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) In his op-ed, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editor Brandon McGinley claimed that the HarrisWalz campaign has continuously denied the newspaper’s reporters and photographers access to the campaign events, reportedly due to labor action within the company.

The Daily Caller reported that Harris and Walz began their bus tour in the battleground state of Georgia, kicking off their outreach to voters after the Democratic National Convention.

On Aug. 31, 2024, McGinley called out the Democratic campaign, claiming it has barred “Post-Gazette reporters from the veep announcement, from parts of the Democratic National Convention and (as of this writing) from all future events where they have the ability to control access.”

“It’s a form of political pandering at the expense of core democratic principles — exactly what the campaign claims to be fighting against in the Republican Party,” he wrote.

The news source reported that the barring from the campaign is connected to labor actions that began in October 2022, when a journalists’ strike erupted after a Teamsters unit, one of the largest labor unions in America, went on strike over the suspension of a legacy health care plan.

McGinley added that as negotiations continued, the union interfered with the newspaper’s reporting and persuaded Democrats to decline interviews with the outlet.

“Denying access to disfavored press as a favor to political allies, however, just further institutionalizes the new normal, where the application of all principles depends on whether you’re a friend or an enemy. Today, the Harris-Walz campaign considers the Post-Gazette to be its enemy, and it denies us the rights accorded to others. Tomorrow, who’s next?” McGinley wrote.

The largest labor union’s endorsement remains undecided as International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien declined on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sept. 1, 2024, to endorse Harris or Donald Trump. Even though the group has not endorsed a Republican president since 1988, O’Brien said that Harris will not receive their endorsement until a meeting determines their choice.

“You don’t hire someone unless you give them an interview. And you know, this is our opportunity to ask her about Teamster specific issues and also labor issues. So until we have that meeting, you know, obviously, we will wait to make that determination,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tim Walz’s Brother Completely Opposes Veep Hopeful’s Commie Ideology, Doesn’t Want to See Him in Power
Next article
New York Times Article Suggests the U.S. Constitution is ‘Dangerous’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com