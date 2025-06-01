Trump Shares Post Claiming Joe Biden Has Been Dead Since 2020

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) It’s unclear what President Donald Trump was thinking Saturday night, when he shared a post on Truth Social about his rival, Joe Biden, being dead since 2020—sending QAnon adherents and other conspiracists into a frenzy.

“There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see,” the post shared by Trump’s account said about nine hours ago, as of the publication of this article. Trump has offered no further information about the matter since then.

Trump reposted a Truth Social post claiming that Biden was executed in 2020 and cloned before taking office. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/w3Qbx3c2Hr — AF Post (@AFpost) June 1, 2025

Biden—or, if Trump’s post is to be believed, his clone—has also yet to comment on the matter.

On Friday, Trump said he has little sympathy for Joe Biden amid his cancer diagnosis, citing the former president’s harm to thousands of Americans.

Trump made the comments when asked about the challenges of removing the millions of illegal aliens who poured in during the Biden administration. He insisted Biden wasn’t personally to blame but added that he felt no sympathy. Biden announced earlier this month that he is battling stage four prostate cancer.

Trump broke the internet. Again. pic.twitter.com/wG0MXhxeSH — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) June 1, 2025

“Why would they allow them to come into our country? Why would they do that? It’s the one thing I can’t figure out and I don’t believe it was Joe Biden; I really don’t. I mean, look, he’s been a sort of a moderate person over his lifetime, not a smart person but somewhat a vicious person,” Trump began.

“I will say if you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious. What he did with his political opponents and all of the people that he hurt. He hurt a lot of people, Biden. And so, I really don’t feel sorry for him. But he wasn’t a person that would allow murderers to come into our country,” Trump continued.

Trump just said he doesn’t feel sorry for Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis. This is the right answer. Fuck Joe Biden and fuck his prostate. pic.twitter.com/J6ngCAKVmQ — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 30, 2025

Trump’s remarks seemingly allude to the Biden administration’s use of federal power against him.

Trump faced two federal indictments filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland. Neither case reached trial, as millions of Americans sent Trump back to the White House in 2024.

Hundreds of Americans also faced the consequences of the Biden administration’s neglect of the southern border, with women raped and killed and families shattered.

This was the case of Laken Riley, a beloved 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia. She was viciously killed by Venezuelan national José Ibarra on Feb. 22, 2024. Ibarra had crossed the border illegally in 2022.

Just months later, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas met the same horrific fate. Franklin Peña and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, two Venezuelan nationals, now face the death penalty in connection with her kidnapping, sexual assault and strangling.

Another case involved the prosecution of Jan. 6 protesters. The Biden administration used a near whole-of-government approach to pursue criminal charges and investigations against more than 1,200 Americans who protested the certification of the 2020 election.

Months after leaving office in disgrace, with plummeting approval ratings and mounting concerns over his cognitive decline, Biden abruptly announced he has stage four prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.