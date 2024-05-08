NPR Bias Comes Under Fire in House Hearing as Dems Insist It Is ‘Objective

( ) House Republicans and Democrats sparred Wednesday over press freedom in a hearing held to investigate “ideological bias” and “viewpoint discrimination” of a taxpayer-funded media outlet, National Public Radio.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee held the hearing in response to allegations raised about NPR by a longtime NPR employee and former senior editor, Uri Berliner.

Subcommittee Chairman Morgan Griffith, R-Va., cited examples of NPR articles he said were biased and factually inaccurate. In one, NPR claimed that “Congress had no direct evidence” that TikTok was a threat, referring to its connection to the Chinese Communist Party.

NPR’s claim “is simply not true,” Griffith said.

“If NPR had listened openly and fairly to TikTok’s own CEO,” who testified before the committee, it would have heard him say there “was no real firewall between the Chinese Communist Party and the American company,” he added.

He also cited examples of NPR’s coverage of anti-Semitic riots occurring on American college campuses.

It’s “been borderline encouraging, nostalgic even, evoking the good old days of protesting the Vietnam War,” Griffith said.

“NPR reporters have dismissed evidence suggesting external groups may have had a role in coordinating these protests, despite contrary reporting by outlets like the Wall Street Journal,” he continued. “That type of bias affects the way I and many others” look at NPR coverage.

Griffith said NPR news programs had adopted “a mostly progressive framing,” which had led to NPR losing donations and listeners. At its peak in 2017, NPR had over 30 million weekly listeners. By 2022, it had lost 6.6 million.

NPR’s “substantial budget deficits” have led to it laying off up to 10% of its staff, he noted.

“What was intended to be a media organization that brought together millions of Americans across geographic socioeconomic and ideological boundaries … has now turned into what appears to be a progressive propaganda purveyor using our taxpayer dollars,” he said.

Griffith also said that local radio stations accepting federal grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to pay for NPR’s membership dues and programming fees accounted for roughly 30% of NPR’s revenue.

“This hearing is a chance for us to take stock of whether we should be using federal taxpayer dollars to promote one ideology to the exclusion of others,” he said. “If NPR wants to create a one-sided ideological content that marginalizes a substantial proportion of Americans, they can fight it out with other media companies for market share and pay for it on their own dime, not the taxpayers.”

Ranking Member Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., deflected from concerns over NPR’s extreme bias by calling the hearing a non-issue.

“This Congress will unfortunately go down in history as the least productive in modern time, wasting time and taxpayer dollars on witch hunts,” she said, ignoring the two bogus impeachment hearings waged by the previous Congress under House Democrats.

Ironically, she suggested that the GOP threat to censor NPR might help effect the communist media outlet’s overarching objective of suppressing democratic discourse.

The committee targeting NPR, she claimed, paralleled the actions of Chinese and Russian governments and Republicans “were undermining” journalism.

Castor also claimed NPR reporting was objective and should receive more, not less, federal dollars.

The Center Square first reported that NPR’s climate desk was funded by activist organizations with a goal to target the U.S. oil and natural gas industry. NPR cites sources that are also funded by the same organizations as NPR is.

The committee invited NPR CEO Katherine Maher to testify but she declined, saying “she needed more time to prepare and that she had a conflict with an NPR board meeting,” according to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers, R-Wash.

Maher, who is connected to several global economic organizations, including the World Bank and World Economic Forum, has donated solely to Democratic political candidates, the Center Square first reported.

Rogers also cited examples of how “NPR has strayed from their core mission.”