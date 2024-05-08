Fla. Judge: Setting Trial Date in Classified Docs Case Would Be ‘Imprudent’

( ) Judge Aileen Cannon said it would be “imprudent” to set another trial date in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case until a number of pre-trial issues could be settled.

Cannon had previously set the trial to begin May 20, but that date became untenable.

On Tuesday, Cannon vacated the May 20 date and set deadlines for multiple pre-trial hearings, but said it was too soon to set a trial date, especially with issues pending regarding the Classified Information Procedures Act.

“The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture—before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming—would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury,” Cannon wrote in her order.

The order noted eight pretrial motions, including two that have not been publicly docketed because of requests for sealing and redactions.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 40 felony counts that allege he kept sensitive military documents, shared them with people who didn’t have security clearance, and tried to dodge the government’s attempts to get them back.

Trump has repeatedly said that the civil and criminal charges he faces are the result of politically motivated prosecutions designed to keep him from returning to the White House.

Trump is gearing up for a rematch in November with President Joe Biden.