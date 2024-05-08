Quantcast
5th J6er Commits Suicide

'At least the 5th J6er to take is life rather than live under the torment of this brutal regime...'

J6 protestor David Kennedy Homol recently killed himself. PHOTO: DOJ
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) David Kennedy Homol, 55, of Umatilla, Florida, has reportedly killed himself on the heels of being charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Hill was arrested in January on eight charges, including assaulting police, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

According to the Justice Department, Hill hit two police officers with a PVC pipe.

Citing a Panama City Police Department report, The Epoch Times reported Wednesday that Hill died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound sometime between 6 p.m. on April 17 and 8:55 a.m. on April 18.

Hill is “at least the 5th J6er to take is life rather than live under the torment of this brutal regime,” according to reporter Julie Kelly.

According to The Epoch Times, Utah man Nejourde Thomas “Jord” Meacham, 22, died by suicide on Aug. 28, 2023—less than two weeks away from being arraigned in federal court on four Jan. 6 misdemeanor charges.

Additionally, Pennsylvania man Mark Roderick Aungst, 47, reportedly killed himself on July 20, 2022. Aungst was facing up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. While Aungst admitted to entering the Capitol illegally, there was no evidence that he assaulted anyone or damaged government property. He was charged only with “demonstrating or parading in a restricted building.”

Matthew Perna, another Pennsylvania man, also killed himself in March. Like Aungst, he also remained peaceful as he walked past two officers who didn’t try to stop him. He was facing four charges, even though he didn’t cause any damage or altercations.

Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, of Alpharetta, Georgia, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Jan. 9, 2021, according to The Epoch Times. Georgia was reportedly arrested on Jan. 6 and charged in District of Columbia Superior Court with violating a 6 p.m. curfew and unlawful entry.

Along with the protestors, four of the police officers involved in the Jan. 6 demonstration killed themselves in 2021. Two killed themselves a few days after, and the other two took their lives later that year. One of those officers, Howard Liebengood, was scheduled several long shifts immediately after Jan. 6.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

