VA Worker Reportedly Had Sex w/ 32 Women in Mountain Home Gov’t Facility

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Department of Veterans Affairs is investigating a sex scandal at its Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Tennessee, where man slept with no fewer than 32 different women who worked there.

The Mountain Home VA sex scandal transpired earlier this year, and was reported by Under Secretary for Health, Dr. Shereef Elnahal, to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

The government has released few details of the scandal, but Breitbart reported Tuesday that “a bargaining unit biomedical employee had dozens of sexual relationships with women.”

“In fact, the congressional investigators told Breitbart News this one man slept with no fewer than 32 different women who worked there—and the man and several of the women bragged about their exploits on an online group forum on a government communication portal that VA officials use to communicate about veteran healthcare and facility operations,” Breitbart reported.

Uh…15 Tennessee VA employees did WHAT?!? pic.twitter.com/xGgdAmbwoX — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) December 5, 2024

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., asked Elnahal about the scandal at a Thursday congressional hearing.

“Why is it that we have at least 15 Mountain Home, Tennessee Va employees who’ve allegedly had sex on the VA property? They have not been disciplined,” Bost said, asking if the facility’s director was still employed by the VA.

Elnahal said the official in question is still employed pending an investigation, but no longer directs the facility. The director wasn’t directly involved in the scandal, but failed to report it to the proper channels when he learned of it, according to Elnahal.

Bost has promised to get to the bottom of the matter.

“The sexual misconduct, harassment, and inappropriate interpersonal relationships that were allowed to persist at the Mountain Home VA facility are disturbing and disgusting. If these allegations are verified, without question, these men and women have no business serving veterans in East Tennessee, and this should have never happened,” he said in a press release.

“I have been clear from the start of this Congress and throughout the multiple investigations we have unveiled, situations of sexual harassment and misconduct like the one in Mountain Home should never happen at VA,” he said.

“That is exactly why one of my top priorities next Congress will be to work with the Trump administration to pass the Restore VA Accountability Act, so that no bureaucrat can stand in the way of getting bad VA employees away from veterans—for good.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.