Wednesday, December 10, 2025

North Carolina High School Student Stabbed to Death

North Forsyth High School will be closed Wednesday...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
First responders vehicles sit parked near school buses outside North Forsyth High School, in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday Dec. 9, 2025, after a fatal stabbing at the school. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

(Headline USAA stabbing at a central North Carolina high school Tuesday left one student dead and another injured, authorities said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said officers at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem sought assistance shortly after 11 a.m.

“We responded to an altercation between two students,” Kimbrough said at a news conference, adding that “there was a loss of life.”

In an email to families and staff, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools superintendent Don Phipps said one student died and another was injured.

Kimbrough said he wouldn’t take questions at the news conference, citing the ongoing investigation. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Krista Karcher said later that a stabbing had occurred and that the injured person was treated at a hospital and released.

No information about potential charges was discussed at the news conference. Kimbrough said in a video posted later on social media that there was no threat to the community.

“There are no suspects that we’re looking for,” he said. “We have that part of the investigation under control.”

Phipps, who started in his post just last week, said at the news conference that it was the “worst nightmare of any educator. We hurt when our students hurt, and this is the ultimate hurt that we can possibly feel.”

North Forsyth High School will be closed Wednesday, he said, and a crisis team will be in place for staff and when students return.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
US Flies Two Fighter Jets Deep Into Gulf of Venezuela in Closest Approach to Country’s Coast
Next article
Gov. Walz Tells Seattle Crowd He’ll Welcome More Somalis

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com