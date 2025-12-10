Gov. Walz Tells Seattle Crowd He’ll Welcome More Somalis

(The Center Square) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, under fire for failing to prevent a massive welfare fraud scheme in his state, was in Seattle on Tuesday as the special guest at Gov. Bob Ferguson’s fundraising luncheon, telling those in attendance Somalis were being “demonized” and vowing to bring more into his state.

“These folks better not ever mistake our kindness for our weakness because we are going to defend our neighbors. These guys bring out the worst in me. I hate it when I get to that point where it’s petty and I hate it when that sense of anger comes up on you,” Walz said. “But the antidote to that is positive actions to improve lives that go against what they are trying to do. So instead of demonizing our Somali community, we’re going to do more to welcome more in.”

The event at the Washington State Convention Center drew more than a thousand supporters, including table sponsors who paid upwards of $2,500 to attend.

Walz drew a standing ovation upon his introduction, despite the fact he’s been under intense scrutiny and a federal investigation concerning massive fraud involving the Somali community in state social services programs under his watch, with allegations his administration enabled cover-ups and ignored whistleblower warnings for years.

“You came here for your governor, for someone who is super effective at improving lives,” Walz said in taking the stage while donors enjoyed lunch in the convention center’s large sixth-floor ballroom. “But you also came here because you love this state and you love the country and at this moment in time, gathering together with people who are willing to stand up and speak out for what’s right and stand behind leaders who put themselves out there to defend democracy and those without a voice; there’s probably nothing more important you could be doing, so thank you all.”

Walz wasted no time bashing President Donald Trump within two minutes of taking the stage.

“There’s just some people that really rub Donald Trump the wrong way and I’m guessing it’s people who are smart,” said Walz, referencing the fact Ferguson was a state chess champion.

The line drew applause and laughter from those in attendance.

Walz then jumped into the controversy he’s facing in Minnesota, by doubling down on his support for immigrants.

“We have in Minnesota per capita wise, more refugees than any other state,” he said once again eliciting cheers from the crowd. “Right now our neighbors are being demonized. Our neighbors are being terrorized and literally picked up off the streets.”

Walz then criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from Texas who were assigned to conduct raids on illegal immigrants in Minnesota.

“It was a good thing that it was really cold because there was a plus side that they sent these agents in from Texas and they were too cold to get out of their car,” Walz said. “The Minnesotans knew who they were and were standing out there without coats on taunting them.”

Before Ferguson took the stage, freshman Democratic Rep. Osman Salahuddin of Redmond then urged the crowd to take out their phones and scan a QR code to make immediate donations to Ferguson’s reelection campaign, reminding donors that in three days, the temporary halt to campaign contributions would take effect due to the coming legislative session.

Ferguson then took the podium to a standing ovation, touting his accomplishments as attorney general and the dozens of successful lawsuits against the Trump administration.

“We were the first state to take on Trump in 2017 and win, and the first state to take on Donald Trump in 2025 and win was Washington state,” said Ferguson, who urged a round of applause for his office staff and for the office of Attorney General Nick Brown.

Ferguson urged donors to support his continued efforts to resist the Trump administration, suggesting many of Washington’s budget troubles are the fault of the federal administration.

Among the many current and former state lawmakers in attendance were Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson, newly sworn in King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, former State Sen. Mark Mullet, and dozens of other state and local politicians.

The Center Square spoke with several supporters ahead of the event and inquired if they had an opinion about Walz speaking at the luncheon given the fraud scandal is facing.

Nina Carter of Olympia who said she and her husband have hosted Ferguson in their home said they have no problem with Walz.

“We saw that on the news and I think that singling out some people in Minnesota who happen to be Somali and who happen to be connected with what would be a mafia, why aren’t we singling out the Italian mafia, or the Florida mafia or whatever? I think was just a way to portray a whole community and a whole culture from one country as being bad and there are criminal syndicates all over the world, so why are we singling out that one?” asked Carter who added that she’s Walz will be get the situation under control.

Another couple began to initially respond to the question about Walz, but then grew uncomfortable saying they “have learned not to trust reporters asking questions like that.”

This is a developing story.