Wednesday, December 10, 2025

US Flies Two Fighter Jets Deep Into Gulf of Venezuela in Closest Approach to Country’s Coast

A pair of Navy EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets were also flying north of the Gulf of Venezuela on Tuesday...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
In this image made from a video posted on the Facebook account of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Dec. 15, 2023, Maduro stands behind pilot Gen. Bitner Villegas in the cockpit of an airplane. (AP Photo)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comTwo US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets were spotted by flight trackers on Tuesday flying deep inside the Gulf of Venezuela, a body of water surrounded by Venezuelan territory on three sides, marking the latest US provocation amid threats of a potential regime change war aimed at ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The flight appears to be the closest US aircraft has gotten to Venezuela’s coast since the US military began its major buildup in the Caribbean a few months ago. Since October, US bombers have regularly flown to the north of Venezuela’s coast, and F/A-18s have begun flights near the country since the USS Gerald Ford, the US’s largest aircraft carrier, arrived in the Caribbean last month.

A US military official confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the US sent two fighter jets into the Gulf of Venezuela, a significant escalation that the official framed as a “routine training flight.” The official declined to say whether or not the F/A-18s were armed.

According to a report from The War Zone, a pair of Navy EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets were also flying north of the Gulf of Venezuela on Tuesday, and an MQ-4C Triton maritime surveillance drone flew farther out in the Caribbean. “The combination of F/A-18s and EA-18Gs, with the latter flying in a standoff position, is exactly what one would expect to see during actual strikes on targets in Venezuela,” the report said.

Amid the threats of President Trump launching a war with Venezuela, bipartisan War Powers Resolutions have been introduced in both the House and the Senate to block any military action against the country without congressional authorization.

The Trump administration has also been under increasing scrutiny over its bombing campaign against alleged drug boats in the region and is under pressure to release the video of the September 2 attack that involved multiple strikes on one small vessel to kill survivors.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Probes Tina Peters Attack in Colorado Prison
Next article
North Carolina High School Student Stabbed to Death

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com