NOLA Terrorist Made Surveillance Trips, Used Meta Glasses to Record Attack

(Shamsud Din Jabbar made two scouting trips to New Orleans prior to his New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street, the FBI said during a Sunday news conference.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Lionel Merkel detailed Jabbar’s preparation, describing his travels, surveillance efforts and use of advanced technology in the lead-up to the terrorist attack.

In the early-morning hours of Jan. 1, Jabbar drove a pickup truck through police barriers in New Orleans’s historic French Quarter, killing 14 and injuring at least 35 others. Jabbar himself was killed in a shootout with police, after injuring at least two members of local law enforcement.

“FBI New Orleans deeply mourns the loss of those who tragically lost their lives and extends our hearts to those who endured the panic and horror of witnessing this act of terror,” Merkel said. “Today, we’re providing a clearer picture of the planning and steps Jabbar took to carry out this heinous attack.”

Jabbar posted five videos to Facebook between 1:29 a.m. and 3:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, proclaiming his allegiance to ISIS and explaining his motivations. The pickup truck he was driving also had an ISIS flag in it.

The investigation revealed that Jabbar traveled extensively in the months before the attack, visiting New Orleans in October and November 2024. During these trips, he reportedly stayed at rental properties, conducted surveillance using high-tech glasses capable of recording video, and familiarized himself with the French Quarter’s layout.

Jabar was seen wearing the glasses and riding a bike through the French Quarter during his October visit, capturing footage of the area. Authorities have asked anyone who may have encountered Jabbar during these trips to come forward.

On Dec. 31, he rented a white pickup truck and drove from Texas to Louisiana, Merkel said. Surveillance footage showed him arriving at a rental home on Vanderbilt Street in New Orleans about 10 p.m. Hours later, he drove the truck to the French Quarter, Merkel said.

Between 12:41 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., Jabbar strategically placed improvised explosive devices—none of which detonated—at key locations on Bourbon Street, including in coolers left on street corners.

The explosive materials recovered at the Mandeville Street address were identified as R-Salt, a substance similar in composition to the commonly available RDX, the ATF said. Materials from the rental home also tested positive for RDX.

“Typically, RDX requires specific detonators or safety mechanisms to ensure proper activation,” an ATF representative said. “Jabbar’s devices used a substitute mechanism, which reflects a lack of understanding about how these materials function.”

Jabbar also reportedly traveled to Canada, Japan and Egypt in 2023, officials said at the news conference. Investigators were working to determine whether these trips contributed to his radicalization or planning.

“Our agents are getting answers to where he went, who he met with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions here,” Myrthil said.

Federal investigators so far believe Jabbar acted alone, but are continuing to explore his contacts.

“All investigative details and evidence that we have now still support that Jabbar acted alone here in New Orleans,” said Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia. “We have not seen any indications of an accomplice in the United States, but we are still looking into potential associates in the U.S. and outside of our borders.”

Early speculation centered around a possible connection with a Las Vegas attack that occurred later that day. Officials have identified Matthew Livelsberger, a Green Beret from Colorado Springs, as the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump Tower Las Vegas hotel on Jan. 1.

But the circumstances of his death—from a gunshot wound to the head prior to the explosion—and whether he controlling the vehicle the time of the the attack remain shrouded in mystery.

Both suspects were active or former U.S. Army members who had previously been stationed at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg (now called Fort Liberty) and had served in Afghanistan.

Both also used the same relatively unknown rental app, Turo, to obtain the vehicles used in their respective attacks.

Joshua Jackson, New Orleans special agent in charge, said Jabbar privately purchased a semiautomatic rifle on Nov. 19 from an individual in a legal transaction in Arlington, Texas.

“This was a chance encounter,” Jackson said. “There’s no way this individual knew that Jabbar was radicalized or had any sort of awareness that this attack was imminent.”

In addition to using the Meta glasses to conduct surveillance, Jabbar also reportedly used the high-tech gadget to record the attack itself. However, officials declined to elaborate on the specific use of the glasses during the press conference.

Meta glasses, made in partnership with Ray-Ban, are frames with a built-in camera, speakers and artificial intelligence. They can be controlled with your voice, buttons and some simple gestures.

Some functions, such as listening to music or interacting with Meta’s AI assistant, require the device to be either paired with a phone or able to access the internet.

The wearable does not have a display built into the lens, unlike some past industry attempts at building augmented-reality smart glasses. However, Meta has said it is working on a pair of glasses that will give users a fully holographic experience.

One of the glasses’ main selling points is the ability to capture images and video using the onboard camera, then upload those files to Instagram or Facebook. You can also livestream, but only to Meta’s compatible social platforms.

There are visual indicators built into the system that allow bystanders to know when you’re shooting video or taking photos. This LED privacy indicator stays on while you use the camera functions. According to Meta, you can’t disable this light to be more discreet in your actions.

You can also use the glasses to make audio and video calls, message people or listen to music.

The camera also allows Meta’s AI assistant to see what you’re seeing, allowing it to translate text into multiple languages (spoken back to you, or shown on a paired phone app), and answer simple questions, such as searching the nearest landmark to your location.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers and the Associated Press contributed to this report.