Monday, January 6, 2025

FBI Informant Asks Trump for Jan. 6 Pardon

Tarrio is serving 22 years in prison, despite him not even being in the Capitol on Jan. 6...

Posted by Ken Silva
Enrique Tarrio
Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for not being at the J6 protests. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Proud Boys leader and confirmed FBI informant Enrique Tarrio has requested a pardon from President-elect Donald Trump for the convictions he received in May 2023 over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

“I respectfully request on my client’s behalf the consideration of a full and complete Presidential Pardon for Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio,’” his lawyer said in a letter Monday, as reported by New York Times reporter Alan Feuer.

Tarrio is serving 22 years in prison, despite him not even being in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Tarrio had been arrested two days earlier in a separate case and ordered out of DC, but prosecutors said he organized and directed the attack by Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Previously, Tarrio served as a federal informant from 2012 through at least 2014. According to the Guardian, his informing led to the prosecution of 13 people on federal charges in two separate cases, and had helped local authorities investigate a gambling ring.

Tarrio, who’s been behind bars since his March 2022 arrest, was convicted of sedition in May 2023 after a four-month trial mired in controversy.

In February it was revealed that the Proud Boys hadn’t actually created their alleged blueprint for storming the Capitol. Rather, a tech entrepreneur with connections to the national security state created the “1776 Returns” document and passed it on to someone else, who gave it to the Proud Boys.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the man who created the 1776 Returns manifesto is an Israeli intelligence asset.

Still more misconduct was revealed in late March 2023, when defense lawyers discovered that someone close to them was an FBI informant.

But despite these and other examples of misconduct—and despite there were allegedly at least 50 undercover law enforcers or informants in the Jan. 6 crowd—the presiding judge denied every motion for redress filed by the defense.

In addition to Tarrio, a Miami resident, three other Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

