Suspected Terror Attack on Bourbon St. Leaves 10 Dead on New Year’s Eve

Editor’s note: Videos contain graphic images that may be unsuitable for some audiences.

(Headline USA) A suspected terrorist driving a white pickup truck raced into a crowd of New Orleans revelers early on New Year’s Day, killing 10 people and injuring at least 30 others.

🚨BREAKING: At least 10 people were killed and more than 30 injured in New Orleans after a man driving a pickup truck plowed into a large crowd in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/W4vTbsd6s1 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 1, 2025

The culprit was killed in a firefight with police following the attack around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street in the city’s bustling French Quarter, the FBI said.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver emerged from the truck and open fire on responding officers, New Orleans police said.

Officers returned fire, striking and killing the driver, police said. Two officers were shot and are in stable condition.

Reports indicated that the culprit, who appeared to be wearing military fatigues, may have had accomplices, including at least one other individual who crossed the border at Eagle Pass, Texas in November.

🚨First reported image of the deceased New Orleans Terror suspect released He was wearing camo fatigues and had tactical gear on him The woke FBI still says this was not a terrorist attack pic.twitter.com/QZK89xOHOy — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 1, 2025

The white pickup truck used in the attack had Texas license plates.

Speculation also surrounded an object affixed to the back of the truck that appeared, to some, to ressemble an ISIS flag.

No conspiracies or BS. Does anyone have info or image of the item covered up on the pole attached to the rear of the truck? #BourbonStreet pic.twitter.com/XqAcUAdHm1 — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) January 1, 2025

At a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the killings as a “terrorist attack” and the city’s police chief said the act was clearly intentional.

The Shameless FBI MUST be defunded and prosecuted. “We do know that the city of New Orleans was impacted by a Terrorist Attack…” -DEI “We'll be taking over the investigative lead for this event. This is not a Terrorist Event…” -FBI

pic.twitter.com/4zJu8ExkDU — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 1, 2025

Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

“It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” Kirkpatrick said.

Why’s There a 82yo Lady as the Police Chief of New Orleans?!… pic.twitter.com/7Ai5N41aaC — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) January 1, 2025

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said officials were investigating the at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

Why is she leading this investigation for the FBI? Claiming it’s not a terròr attack, only to then reverse course and say that it is? This is what happens when DEI takes over government agencies. We need the best people looking into what happened in New Orleans. Not this… pic.twitter.com/pbvVqLq6rZ — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) January 1, 2025

The area is known as one of the largest New Year’s Eve destinations.

Crowds in the city were ballooning in anticipation of Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl college football playoff game at the nearby Superdome between Georgia and Notre Dame.

Kirkpatrick said police officers would work to ensure safety at the Sugar Bowl, indicating that the game would go on as scheduled.

Kevin Garcia, 22, told CNN that he saw a truck slamming into people on a sidewalk and heard gunshots.

“A body came flying at me,” he said.

Whit Davis told the network that he heard people yelling and running to the back as he was leaving a nightclub.

“When they finally let us out of the club, police waved us where to walk and were telling us to get out of the area fast. I saw a few dead bodies they couldn’t even cover up and tons of people receiving first aid,” said Davis, 22.

The injured were taken to five hospitals, the city’s emergency preparedness department said.

The attack is the latest example of a vehicle being used as a weapon to carry out mass violence, a trend that has alarmed law enforcement officials and that can be difficult to protect against.

A 50-year-old Saudi doctor plowed into a Christmas market teeming with holiday shoppers in the German city of Magdeburg last month, killing four women and a 9-year-old boy.

A man who drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee in 2021 is serving a life sentence after a judge rejected arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it. Six people were killed.

An Islamic extremist was sentenced last year to 10 life sentences for killing eight people with a truck on a bike path in Manhattan on Halloween in 2017.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press