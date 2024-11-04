Quantcast
Sunday, November 3, 2024

No, Trump Didn’t Simulate Oral Sex—But Here’s the Vulgarity Democrats Embrace

'I’m blowing out my damn throat too, because [of] these stupid people...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Several leftist news outlets falsely accused President Donald Trump of simulating oral sex on a microphone during a rally, using a misleading five-second clip to distort what really transpired. 

Ironically, these are the same types of outlets that turned a blind eye to vulgar jokes aimed at Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, by Vice President Kamala Harris’s allies, including her running mate Tim Walz. 

Walz sickeningly regurgitated a false conspiracy theory that Vance wrote in his book Hillbilly Elegy about having sex with a couch.

Walz made these jokes right in front of Harris, who laughed. Warren similarly seized on the false story at the Democratic National Convention. Just two months ago, former President Barack Obama made hand gestures to apparently mock Trump’s penis size.

At a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Trump complained about a malfunctioning microphone that was also positioned too low for him.

“I’m blowing out my left arm, now I’m going to blow out my right arm, and I’m blowing out my damn throat too, because these stupid people,” he said.

Trump then recounted entering another rally where he had to bend over so his voice could be heard through the microphone. 

“I come in, and here’s the problem,” Trump said as he moved to shake the microphone stand. He then proceeded to bend down to reach it at least twice.  

“Way too low! Way Too low!” he stated of the microphone stand.

Several outlets ran with the clip, falsely claiming Trump had simulated a sexual act.

The Atlantic published a piece headlined “Trump Needs Help.”

OK Magazine published another that included a quote: “‘WTF Is Wrong With Him?’”

The Wrap similarly wrote, “Donald Trump Mimes Blow Job as He Vents About His Mic Setup…” 

The clip has garnered millions of views on X, with users suggesting Trump is unfit to be president because of the alleged gesture, which had nothing to do with oral sex. 

Copyright 2024.
