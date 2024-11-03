Quantcast
Sunday, November 3, 2024

Fetterman Paints Kamala’s Chances in Pa. as Grim: ‘I Said the Same Thing in 2016’

'Trump definitely has a connection with voters here in Pennsylvania...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USASen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., delivered some tough news regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s chances of clinging to victory in Pennsylvania: the state may end up supporting President Donald Trump, as it did in 2016. 

Fetterman made these assertions during an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday, as Harris campaigned in Allentown, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in what seemed like last-ditch efforts to court support. 

“When Trump won Pennsylvania, you said your party wasn’t connecting with voters enough that it needs. What are you seeing now? Are you seeing any of the same warning signs in 2024?” Bash asked Fetterman. 

“There’s nothing new here,” Fetterman replied. “I said the same thing in 2016. I said that it’s going to be close. I mean, there’s an issue there and I said it is going to be very close in 2020—and, of course, it was.” 

 Fetterman added, “I have been saying this whether it was Biden or whether it became Harris. I said it’s going to be very close—and Trump definitely has a connection with voters here in Pennsylvania. That’s why it’s going to be close but there’s a lot of tremendous amount of energy for Harris too.” 

The Pennsylvania senator mentioned campaigning for Harris in Erie with former President Bill Clinton and in Butler County, where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on July 13. 

“It is undeniable that there’s strong energy on both sides,” Fetterman continued. “It’s going to be close and I’m not surprised to hear that Harris is going to spend more time in Pennsylvania before the election because we all understand Pennsylvania is going to pick the president.” 

Fetterman’s comments come as Trump enjoys a slim 0.2-point lead in average polling data, according to FiveThirtyEight. 

Recent polls reflect a tight race, with a Trafalgar Group poll showing Trump leading Harris by one point, 48-47. Similarly, a Patriot Polling survey conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3 indicated Trump leading by a margin of 49-48. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Emhoff Throws Tantrum Over Trump on Viral Podcasts: ‘He’s Not Your Friend’
Next article
No, Trump Didn’t Simulate Oral Sex—But Here’s the Vulgarity Democrats Embrace

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com