Fetterman Paints Kamala’s Chances in Pa. as Grim: ‘I Said the Same Thing in 2016’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., delivered some tough news regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s chances of clinging to victory in Pennsylvania: the state may end up supporting President Donald Trump, as it did in 2016.

Fetterman made these assertions during an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday, as Harris campaigned in Allentown, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in what seemed like last-ditch efforts to court support.

“When Trump won Pennsylvania, you said your party wasn’t connecting with voters enough that it needs. What are you seeing now? Are you seeing any of the same warning signs in 2024?” Bash asked Fetterman.

“There’s nothing new here,” Fetterman replied. “I said the same thing in 2016. I said that it’s going to be close. I mean, there’s an issue there and I said it is going to be very close in 2020—and, of course, it was.”

Fetterman added, “I have been saying this whether it was Biden or whether it became Harris. I said it’s going to be very close—and Trump definitely has a connection with voters here in Pennsylvania. That’s why it’s going to be close but there’s a lot of tremendous amount of energy for Harris too.”

The Pennsylvania senator mentioned campaigning for Harris in Erie with former President Bill Clinton and in Butler County, where Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on July 13.

“It is undeniable that there’s strong energy on both sides,” Fetterman continued. “It’s going to be close and I’m not surprised to hear that Harris is going to spend more time in Pennsylvania before the election because we all understand Pennsylvania is going to pick the president.”

Fetterman’s comments come as Trump enjoys a slim 0.2-point lead in average polling data, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Recent polls reflect a tight race, with a Trafalgar Group poll showing Trump leading Harris by one point, 48-47. Similarly, a Patriot Polling survey conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3 indicated Trump leading by a margin of 49-48.