Quantcast
Monday, November 4, 2024

Foreign UN Workers Quietly Sent Thousands of Aliens to U.S., House GOP Finds

'U.S. taxpayers are paying for foreign nationals to advise other foreign nationals on the best means to travel to the United States...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. On Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, the U.N. announced that it fired nine staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Biden-Harris administration partnered with foreign United Nations workers to bypass the Southwest border and quietly send thousands of immigrants to the U.S.—on the American taxpayer dime, no less, according to a new report from the House Judiciary Committee.

The Biden-Harris’s partnership with the UN came through a program launched in June 2023 called the Safe Mobility Initiative, which allows aliens outside the U.S. to consult with foreign national employees from UN and the International Organization for Migration.

According to the House Judiciary report, foreigners can simply apply online with the UN for refugee status. If the foreigners meet the definition of a refugee and are approved for resettlement, then “they receive taxpayer-provided travel loans to facilitate their travel to the United States”—allowing them to avoid going through Mexico and the Southwest border, the report said.

Moreover, once they’re in the country, the foreigners are eligible for numerous public benefits, including cash assistance, medical assistance, employment preparation, job placement, English language training, and other services offered through the Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, the report added.

As of mid-October, 66,758 aliens have been referred to the U.S. for “potential resettlement”—and 18,154 aliens have departed to be resettled, according to the report.

Along with documenting the number of aliens entering the country, the Judiciary report also focused heavily on the foreign nationals facilitating this program—finding that only 14% of the UN workers involved are U.S. citizens.

“At the behest of the Biden-Harris Administration, therefore, U.S. taxpayers are paying for foreign nationals to advise other foreign nationals on the best means to travel to the United States,” the report said.

The taxpayer bill is hefty: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees and IOM have devoted a combined $81.7 million of U.S. taxpayer funding to the Safe Mobility Initiative, the report said.

“By devising the Safe Mobility Initiative and partnering with open-borders international organizations at the United Nations, the Biden-Harris Administration has only sought to mask the true magnitude of the border catastrophe,” the report concluded.

“In the name of discouraging irregular migration, President Biden and Vice President Harris have used Safe Mobility Offices to allow aliens to circumvent the southwest border and enter the United States through various other means, including the USRAP and unlawful parole programs, away from the public scrutiny that would accompany their arrival at the border.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
No, Trump Didn’t Simulate Oral Sex—But Here’s the Vulgarity Democrats Embrace
Next article
WATCH: Biden Says He Wants to Slap Trump’s Butt

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com