Foreign UN Workers Quietly Sent Thousands of Aliens to U.S., House GOP Finds

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Biden-Harris administration partnered with foreign United Nations workers to bypass the Southwest border and quietly send thousands of immigrants to the U.S.—on the American taxpayer dime, no less, according to a new report from the House Judiciary Committee.

The Biden-Harris’s partnership with the UN came through a program launched in June 2023 called the Safe Mobility Initiative, which allows aliens outside the U.S. to consult with foreign national employees from UN and the International Organization for Migration.

🚨🚨 INSIDE KAMALA HARRIS’S OPEN-BORDERS ALLIANCE WITH UNITED NATIONS BUREAUCRATS: U.S. taxpayer dollars were spent on foreign nationals’ salaries so they could advise other foreign nationals on the easiest way to migrate to the United States. At least $81.7 million in U.S.… pic.twitter.com/8FZYzmrYu1 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) November 4, 2024

According to the House Judiciary report, foreigners can simply apply online with the UN for refugee status. If the foreigners meet the definition of a refugee and are approved for resettlement, then “they receive taxpayer-provided travel loans to facilitate their travel to the United States”—allowing them to avoid going through Mexico and the Southwest border, the report said.

Moreover, once they’re in the country, the foreigners are eligible for numerous public benefits, including cash assistance, medical assistance, employment preparation, job placement, English language training, and other services offered through the Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, the report added.

As of mid-October, 66,758 aliens have been referred to the U.S. for “potential resettlement”—and 18,154 aliens have departed to be resettled, according to the report.

Along with documenting the number of aliens entering the country, the Judiciary report also focused heavily on the foreign nationals facilitating this program—finding that only 14% of the UN workers involved are U.S. citizens.

“At the behest of the Biden-Harris Administration, therefore, U.S. taxpayers are paying for foreign nationals to advise other foreign nationals on the best means to travel to the United States,” the report said.

The taxpayer bill is hefty: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees and IOM have devoted a combined $81.7 million of U.S. taxpayer funding to the Safe Mobility Initiative, the report said.

“By devising the Safe Mobility Initiative and partnering with open-borders international organizations at the United Nations, the Biden-Harris Administration has only sought to mask the true magnitude of the border catastrophe,” the report concluded.

“In the name of discouraging irregular migration, President Biden and Vice President Harris have used Safe Mobility Offices to allow aliens to circumvent the southwest border and enter the United States through various other means, including the USRAP and unlawful parole programs, away from the public scrutiny that would accompany their arrival at the border.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.