No More Speculation? Trump Jr. Unveils His ‘Fighter’ Picks for Vice President

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Donald Trump Jr. may have already voiced his preferences for his father’s 2024 running mates, but he now admits to actively lobbying the former president for a specific group of individuals.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump Jr. indicated on Saturday that he desires someone who is a political battler for the role. “What I want in that role is I want a fighter,” Trump Jr. said. “I understand what they are going to throw at us.”

Among Trump Jr.’s selections are Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; tech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative podcast host Tucker Carlson.

Trump Jr.’s remarks come amid mounting speculation about who his father – currently seeking the Republican presidential nomination – might choose as his vice-presidential candidate.

So far, Carlson has denied any potential offer, stating that he does not see himself as a politician. Ramaswamy was reportedly informed by Trump himself that he would not be chosen for the role. Instead, Trump indicated that Ramaswamy might join the administration in another capacity.

During his conversation with the Post, Trump Jr. shared his views on former Vice President Mike Pence, who has declined to endorse his former boss ahead of the 2024 election.

“In 2016 you needed someone to balance out [the ticket] — that’s where Mike Pence made sense, sort of the yin and yang, but [given] the vicious nature of the swamp and the insanity we see on a daily basis, you need someone who can take those hits,” Trump Jr. exclaimed.

Pence and Donald Trump have not communicated since leaving the White House in 2021 amid disagreements on the certification of the 2020 presidential elections.

Current polls show Trump is leading President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic candidate, ahead of the 2024 election.

In anticipation of a potential Trump administration, Trump Jr. mentioned the names of individuals who might be ready to assist his father on day one. These names include former DNI Director John Ratcliffe and former White House aide Cliff Sims.

“There are so many great people to choose from now with the first four years of the administration you have a good understanding of who would be great and loyal and implement the America First policies,” Trump Jr. told the Post.

Tellingly, Trump Jr. did not explicitly rule out the possibility of potentially joining the White House. He stated he’d “never rule anything out,” regarding serving America in the Trump administration, along with his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, a lawyer, media personality, and Republican strategist.

Trump Jr.’s sister, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner both served in the White House from 2017 through 2021 but have indicated they will not join the White House in the event of a Trump victory.