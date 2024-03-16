(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Vice President Mike Pence has declined to endorse Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, despite Trump being his former boss and the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Pence made this declaration during an interview on Fox News’s The Story with Martha MacCallum on Friday, stating, “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year.”

🚨 BREAKING: Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump in 2024. pic.twitter.com/AKNDBOIqLY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2024

He elaborated, saying: “I’m incredibly proud of the record of our administration. It was a conservative record that made America more prosperous, more secure and saw conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world.”

Pence’s lack of endorsement is unlikely to carry much weight, as Trump has already secured enough delegates to clinch the GOP nomination for president.

Moreover, Pence’s attempts to sway voters proved unsuccessful when he ran for the presidency himself, leading to his withdrawal just months later.

The relationship between Pence and Trump turned soured during the certification of the 2020 election results, during which the then-vice president faced mounting pressure to reject the counts and instead refer them back to the state legislatures for audits.

Calling Pence a “human conveyor belt,” Trump mocks Mike Pence for having the courage to certify the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/DBSUuWnSpq — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) June 17, 2022

During his interview on Fox, Pence reiterated his differences with his former boss regarding the certification of the election results, which ultimately culminated in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“During my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues and not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised January 6th,” Pence added.

“As I have watched his candidacy unfold, I’ve seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt, I’ve seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life,” he continued.

The former vice president also referenced Trump’s opposition to legislation that would require the social media platform TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance, citing concerns for national security.