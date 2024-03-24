Quantcast
Saturday, March 23, 2024

A Bitter McCarthy Claims House GOP Chaos Is Retribution for His Ouster

'This is a very difficult job...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested that the current chaos engulfing House Republicans over federal spending is a direct consequence of his ouster in 2023.

In an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters on Watters Tonight, McCarthy pointed to what he described as the moment when Republicans lost their majority and bargaining power against Democrats. He attributed this loss to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who filed a motion to vacate the House in September 2023.

“This comes down to what is happening in Congress today, goes back to when those eight Republicans led by Gaetz partnered with every single Democrat to decide who could be speaker,” McCarthy claimed. “That’s when Republicans lost the majority.”

McCarthy’s remarks were prompted by questions regarding House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., facing a motion to vacate the speakership initiated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. 

Greene criticized Johnson for failing to provide 72 hours for House Republicans to review a $1.2 trillion government spending bill funding the Biden administration until the end of September.

McCarthy elaborated on the 72-hour rule during the interview, emphasizing its purpose to provide both members and the American public enough time to scrutinize proposed legislation.

“I think it’s always helpful to allow people to read the bill, allow America to read the bill,” he added, seemingly criticizing his predecessor. 

He later said that such a rule is only waived in the case of a continuing resolution, where members are already familiar with the content. 

McCarthy scolded the $1.2 trillion spending bill as a “huge mess,” and said that Republicans lost their ability to negotiate with Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden “when those eight gave the majority to Democrats.” These remarks once again alluded to his ouster. 

“This is a very difficult job,” he remarked regarding the role of House speaker. 

The current chaos in Congress began when both chambers hurriedly passed a government spending bill to avert a government shutdown before the midnight deadline on Saturday. 

For the past six months, the federal government has been funded through stopgap measures aimed at preventing a default on its debt obligations. 

The new appropriation bills passed the House with a vote of 268-134 (with 112 Republicans and 22 Democrats voting against it). In the Senate, the bill passed by a vote of 74-24 (with 22 Republicans, 1 Democrat and 1 Independent – Sens. Michael Bennet and Bernie Sanders – voting against it). 

