‘I Know It’s Corny’: Obama Opens Up about Gay Companionship

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Barack Obama apparently wants young boys to befriend gay men.

Obama made the odd call to action during a sit-down interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama, as the two reminisced about young men and what they need beyond father figures.

“One of the most valuable things I learned as a guy was: I had a gay professor in college—at a time when openly gay folks still weren’t out a lot—who became one of my favorite professors and was a great guy and would call me out when I started saying stuff that was ignorant,” Obama told his wife in her IMO podcast.

“You need that to show empathy and kindness,” he added.

Clarifying that the friend doesn’t have to be gay, but could be another member of the LGBTQ community, he continued:

“And by the way, you need that person in your friend group so that if you then have a boy who is gay or non-binary or what have you, they have somebody that they can go, ‘Okay, I’m not alone in this,’ right?’ So that, I think … is creating that community. I know it’s corny, but that’s what they need.”

Obama’s comments come as he faces mounting rumors about an imminent divorce and his sexuality.

However, in the same interview, he claimed ignorance of the swirling divorce rumors, while Michelle said she had never considered “giving up on” her man.

His remarks also follow longstanding online speculation from some internet trolls about his personal affinity for homosexuality.

When he was 21, Obama wrote to former girlfriend Alex McNear that he made love to men every day though only in his mind.

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” Obama wrote in November 1982, according to the New York Post.

Obama also drew renewed scrutiny when media personality Tucker Carlson interviewed Larry Sinclair, a man who claimed he once had drug-fueled sex with Obama while he was a local politician in Chicago.

The legacy media has long dismissed Sinclair’s allegations due to his criminal record. Headline USA couldn’t verify Sinclair’s claims.