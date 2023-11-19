Quantcast
Sunday, November 19, 2023

McCarthy Threatens Gaetz w/ Possible Santos-Like Expulsion Ahead of Ethics Report

'I think once that Ethics complaint comes forward, [Gaetz] could have the same problem as Santos has...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hinted at potential expulsion proceedings against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., following an impending ethics committee report, drawing parallels to the unfolding controversy surrounding Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. 

In a Sunday Fox News interview, McCarthy drew a comparison between the predicaments of Gaetz and Santos, the latter facing imminent expulsion threats subsequent to a damning report released by the House Ethics Committee. 

The Ethics Committee’s investigation unearthed evidence on Thursday suggesting Santos might have illegally used campaign funds for personal expenditures, including extravagant purchases and a subscription to an adult website. Gaetz, similarly under scrutiny, faces allegations of sexual misconduct and financial mishaps. 

“I think once that Ethics complaint comes forward, [Gaetz] could have the same problem as Santos has,” McCarthy remarked during the Sunday Morning Futures interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. 

McCarthy called on House Republicans to stay united behind newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. 

“I think the conference would be probably better united to be able to move forward and get this all done,” he added. 

McCarthy’s comments about Gaetz came amid inquiries about Johnson’s decision to greenlight government funding until January. 

“I think Johnson was very smart about making sure keeping our troops paid, especially in the Mediterranean where they are right now,” McCarthy stated earlier in the interview. However, he expressed disappointment over some members stalling bill progress, likely referring to the Republicans who voted to oust him earlier this year. 

“Unfortunately, we had a number of members doing the same exact thing they did before: Stopping bills from moving forward,” McCarthy continued. “We’re going to have to come together. We do know this is really driven, as you know, by Matt Gaetz’s ethics complaint.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Palestinian Smollett? Ohio Man Arrested for Allegedly Fabricating Hate Crime
Next article
Argentina Elects Anti-Socialist President, Trump Offers Congratulations in MAGA Nod

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com