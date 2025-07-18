Friday, July 18, 2025

CA Files Lawsuit Over $4B in Cancelled High Speed Rail Funds

Newsom’s office claimed the lawsuit comes as “the project enters the track laying phase..."

Posted by Headline USA Editor
California high-speed rail
A full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train, is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Kenneth Schrupp, The Center Square)  The California High Speed Rail Authority is suing the Trump administration over cancellation of $4 billion in federal funding for the $36.3 billion high rail project connecting two cities in the state’s sparsely-populated Central Valley.

“This is just a heartless attack on the Central Valley that will put real jobs and livelihoods on the line,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “We’re suing to stop Trump from derailing America’s only high-speed rail actively under construction.”

Newsom’s office claimed the lawsuit comes as “the project enters the track laying phase,” but as recently as June federal authorities noted that “CHSRA has not laid any track.”

CHSRA maintains that it is meeting its obligations, but federal authorities say the state missed a key rolling stock procurement deadlines, and appears on track to fail to meet its obligation to have an early operating segment by 2033.

“Canceling these grants without cause isn’t just wrong, it’s illegal,” said CHRA in a statement. “These are legally binding agreements, and the Authority has met every obligation, as confirmed by repeated federal reviews.”

Federal authorities estimate California has spent $15 billion on the government-run high speed rail project, including $2.5 billion in spent federal funds. The project was first approved by voters in 2008 with a $10 billion bond and a 2020 completion date for a high speed rail line connecting Los Angeles to San Francisco.

While the state says it will complete the 171-mile, $36.3 billion early operating segment connecting Bakersfield and Merced by 2033, the Trump administration cited the program’s continued delays, ongoing $7 billion budget shortfall — from before the withholding of $4 billion in federal funds — and lack of “credible plan to secure additional funds” in its funding cancellation.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Leave MS-13 Alone!’ Says Democratic Rep.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com