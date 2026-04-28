Nine Wounded in Mass Shooting Near Indiana University During Little 500

(José Niño, Headline USA) Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting near Indiana University’s campus early Sunday as crowds celebrated the famed Little 500 college cycling race.

The New York Post reports that gunfire erupted on the popular strip of Kirkwood Avenue just after midnight. According to Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff, two women had gotten into a fight before two men pulled out their guns and started firing into the dense crowd at around 12:25 a.m.

Five young women suffered gunshot wounds and injuries from bullet fragments while four others were hurt in the stampede that followed.

Police identified the injured as a 17 year old hit by fragments in her foot and ankle, an 18 year old struck in the ankle and shin, a 21 year old hit in her shin and thighs, and a 22 year old with fragments embedded in the back of her thigh. A 20 year old victim suffered a direct gunshot that traveled through her body from her abdomen to her armpit. Diekhoff noted it remains unclear which direction the bullet entered and exited.

One victim remained hospitalized in stable condition while the rest were treated and released Sunday.

Witnesses described watching the confrontation unfold before shots rang out.

“Two women fighting… I didn’t think too much of it,” a witness told WTHR. “I figured the police would get to it. But then I saw a girl reach toward her pants leg and start firing. By then, I was already running the other way.”

No suspects have been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact detectives.

University officials said no students are believed to have been involved in the violence. The Little 500 is the largest collegiate bike race in the United States, and Kirkwood Avenue is a popular hotspot lined with bars and restaurants just across the street from campus.

University spokesman Mark Bode condemned the violence in a statement.

“Last night marred what should have been a celebratory weekend for the IU and Bloomington communities,” Bode said. “While no IU students are believed to be involved, we condemn the violence in the strongest terms and thank the Bloomington Police Department, IUPD, State Police, and other law enforcement agencies who responded to the events off campus.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragic incident,” he added.

The shooting comes exactly one week after another mass shooting near the University of Iowa, another Midwest Big Ten school. Five people were wounded in that incident, including three Iowa students.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino