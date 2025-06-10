Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Nigerian ‘Tech Queen’ Charged in Multi-Million Dollar U.S. Scam

Sapphire Egemasi's lavish lifestyle funded by elaborate government fraud...

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(José Niño, Headline USA) The FBI has unmasked Sapphire Egemasi, a 29-year-old tech influencer, as the alleged architect behind a sophisticated international fraud operation that siphoned over $1.3 million from Lexington, Kentucky’s city coffers, according to a report by the Daily Trust.

She was arrested by the FBI in the Bronx this April. Egemasi’s story began in the digital space, where she built a reputation as a successful developer, boasting internships at global brands such as British Petroleum, H&M, and Zara and sharing images of high-end fashion and exotic travel, according to a report by Pulse Nigeria

But behind her carefully curated online image, federal investigators discovered that she was the mastermind of a cybercrime syndicate that targeted the city government of Lexington, Kentucky between September 2021 and February 2023, according to Pulse Nigeria. 

Operating from Cambridge, United Kingdom, after a stint in Ghana, Egemasi allegedly leveraged her programming skills to create convincing fake government websites. These sites were used to trick municipal employees into handing over secure credentials, enabling the syndicate—led by Ghanaian national Samuel Kwadwo Osei—to re-route nearly $1 million into a PNC Bank account and another $330,000 into a Bank of America account in 2022. 

The operation’s international reach, with conspirators in Nigeria, Ghana, and the United States, made it difficult for law enforcement to track and stop the fraudulent transfers.

The FBI’s investigation found that Egemasi’s lavish lifestyle was funded almost entirely through these illicit gains, not the tech ventures she promoted online. Text messages and digital evidence detailed her key role in building the infrastructure that enabled the fraud to succeed, while her social media presence helped mask her criminal activity. 

Now held in federal custody in Lexington, Kentucky, Egemasi and her co-defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

This fraud incident doesn’t appear to be an anomaly.

In a related scheme that occurred in 2022, the City of Lexington lost about $4 million intended for housing assistance after cybercriminals impersonated a trusted partner and tricked city employees into wiring funds to a fraudulent bank account.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Liberal Lunatic Who Spat on DOJ Official is in Hot Water Again
Next article
More Violence, Looting in LA, Fifth Day of Protests Expected

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com