Liberal Lunatic Who Spat on DOJ Official is in Hot Water Again

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Jeanine Pirro wants the woman who spat on former U.S. attorney Ed Martin thrown back behind bars.

Emily Gabriella Sommer already faces one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official and now stands accused of violating her pre-trial release by threatening Martin again.

In a series of unhinged X posts, Sommer allegedly launched a curse-laden tirade against Martin, including comments such as a threat to “make sure it eats you alive and spits you back out.”

She later branded Martin a “red-nose Rudolph stumbling bumbling alcoholic” with “quite literally no brain.” She then called Pirro a “bish” and warned that Pirro would “get it too.”

On Friday, federal prosecutors from Pirro’s office filed screenshots of these posts and asked U.S. Judge Jia Cobb to revoke Sommer’s release and order her back to prison pending trial.

The filing argued that Sommer breached her conditions, as she was ordered to avoid “all contact, directly or indirectly, with any person who is or may be a victim or witness in the investigation or prosecution.”

Worse still, Sommer allegedly kicked two U.S. marshals and spat on one during her May 22 arrest.

She was hauled out of court after causing a scene when prosecutors said they would upgrade her assault charges, according to WUSA. The new charges carry a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison.

On May 8, Sommer approached Martin outside the D.C. attorney’s office and spat on him while he conducted an interview with Newsmax.

“Are you Ed Martin? You are. Ed Martin,” Sommer said before the alleged assault, later shouting: “You are a disgusting man. F**k you, Ed Martin. My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served.”

Martin left office on May 14 when Pirro took over. He now serves as associate attorney general for pardons.