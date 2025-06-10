Tuesday, June 10, 2025

More Violence, Looting in LA, Fifth Day of Protests Expected

President Donald Trump said Monday he would send 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms in nearby San Bernardino County

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier, in Paramount, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

(Dave Mason, The Center Square)  More protests were expected Tuesday on the fifth day of demonstrations in Los Angeles, which saw looting overnight.

Large crowds of peaceful protesters Monday gathered outside the Robert Young Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles. There were occasional minor clashes between protesters and police, according to local media reports. As happened during the weekend, some people threw fireworks toward law enforcement. Officers deployed smoke-fill cannisters toward the crowd. A car outside a church was set on fire, according to CBS Los Angeles. Five Waymo self-driving taxis were set on fire.

About 30 people smashed the glass doors to enter a CVS store at midnight and steal from it, as seen in videos on local TV newscasts. Goods were also stolen from five other stores including Apple and shoe outlets.

The Chinese American Museum and the historic Italian American Museum were among the buildings vandalized. Buildings tagged with graffiti included the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.

President Donald Trump said Monday he would send 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms in nearby San Bernardino County despite objections from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who sued Trump over his deployment of the 2,000 National Guard troops Saturday night. On Monday, Trump said he would deploy another 2,000.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said his department could handle law enforcement without the Marines’ help and that their presence would be “a significant logistical and operational challenge for those of us charged with safeguarding this city.”

“The Los Angeles Police Department, alongside our mutual aid partners, have decades of experience managing large-scale public demonstrations, and we remain confident in our ability to do so professionally and effectively,” McDonnell said in a news release posted Monday on X. He also said the LAPD had not received formal notification that the Marines would be arriving.

LAPD said 50 people were arrested over the weekend. They included 29 arrested Saturday evening for failure to disperse and 21 arrested Sunday for charges varying from attempted murder with a molotov cocktail to assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, looting and failure to disperse.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will start analyzing police arrest reports Tuesday, District Attorney Nathan Hochman told NBC Los Angeles

“You want to put officers’ lives in danger, damage public property, we are going to hold you accountable,” Hochman said.

Estimates of property damage had not been announced as of Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

Cleanup from the weekend demonstrations started Sunday and is continuing. Maintenance workers Monday painted over anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement graffiti painted on Los Angeles City Hall.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nigerian ‘Tech Queen’ Charged in Multi-Million Dollar U.S. Scam
Next article
President, Pentagon Show No Signs of Backing Down

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com