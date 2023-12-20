Quantcast
Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Former NFL Player Goes on Racist Rant Against White Players, Calls for Segregated Games

'Bigotry like that deserves no grace...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Rashard Mendenhall
Rashard Mendenhall / IMAGE: YouTube

(Headline USAFormer NFL player Rashard Mendenhall went on a racist rant against white people this week, arguing that the Pro Bowl should be segregated between black and white players, WPDE reported.

Mendenhall, who played as a running ack for the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers, tweeted on Monday that he was sick of “average white guys commenting” on the sport.

“Y’all not even good at football,” Mendenhall added. “Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football.”

When critics blasted Mendenhall for promoting reverse racism, he pulled the victim card.

“Simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game,” he said in the tweet, replete with typographical errors.

“We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash?” he continued. “You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone.”

Another former NFL player, future Hall of Fame defensive end JJ Watt, who is white, jokingly responded to Mendenhall’s tweet, admitting that an all-white team would “get cooked at corner,” referring to a defensive position that is largely dominated by black NFL players.

When asked why he was covering for Mendenhall’s bigoted views, Watt said he didn’t find them offensive.

“Buddy, listen… We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world. He said white guys can’t play football,” Watt tweeted in response

“I thought to myself ‘I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football’ and concluded that his statement had no validity,” he added. “Instead of arguing, I had some fun. End.”

Others, however, didn’t think Mendenhall’s views were entertaining.

“I said it years ago, Rashard Mendenhall needs mental help, and a lot of it,” Steelers podcast host Christopher Carter said.

“Dude has been a head case for a while,” Carter added. “Bigotry like that deserves no grace.”

Mendenhall previously provoked controversy by accusing white Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger of being overtly racist.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
White House Refuses to Explain Hunter Biden Omission from Flight Manifests
Next article
Feds Call Parents Who Oppose ‘Trans’ Agenda Potentially Abusive

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com