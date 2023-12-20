Former NFL Player Goes on Racist Rant Against White Players, Calls for Segregated Games

(Headline USA) Former NFL player Rashard Mendenhall went on a racist rant against white people this week, arguing that the Pro Bowl should be segregated between black and white players, WPDE reported.

Mendenhall, who played as a running ack for the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers, tweeted on Monday that he was sick of “average white guys commenting” on the sport.

I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat. — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023

“Y’all not even good at football,” Mendenhall added. “Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football.”

When critics blasted Mendenhall for promoting reverse racism, he pulled the victim card.

“Simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game,” he said in the tweet, replete with typographical errors.

“We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash?” he continued. “You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone.”

Simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game. We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash? You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023

Another former NFL player, future Hall of Fame defensive end JJ Watt, who is white, jokingly responded to Mendenhall’s tweet, admitting that an all-white team would “get cooked at corner,” referring to a defensive position that is largely dominated by black NFL players.

We’d get cooked at corner, not gonna lie. Nobody on our squad is covering Tyreek 😂 https://t.co/CLCugkM4LS — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 18, 2023

When asked why he was covering for Mendenhall’s bigoted views, Watt said he didn’t find them offensive.

“Buddy, listen… We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world. He said white guys can’t play football,” Watt tweeted in response

“I thought to myself ‘I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football’ and concluded that his statement had no validity,” he added. “Instead of arguing, I had some fun. End.”

Buddy, listen… We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world. He said white guys can’t play football. I thought to myself “I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football” and concluded that his statement had no validity. Instead of arguing, I had some fun. End. https://t.co/EcqWh2Xf6x — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 19, 2023

Others, however, didn’t think Mendenhall’s views were entertaining.

“I said it years ago, Rashard Mendenhall needs mental help, and a lot of it,” Steelers podcast host Christopher Carter .

“Dude has been a head case for a while,” Carter added. “Bigotry like that deserves no grace.”

Mendenhall previously provoked controversy by accusing white Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger of being overtly racist.