Quantcast
Wednesday, December 20, 2023

White House Refuses to Explain Hunter Biden Omission from Flight Manifests

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) House Republicans requested that White House officials explain why the Marine One helicopter staff fail to record the travel of Hunter Biden on a recent return trip from the Biden family home in Delaware, Fox News reported.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy spotted the younger Biden on Tuesday exiting the helicopter and entering the White House with the rest of the family, despite his absence from the passenger list provided by the White House.

“So, Hunter is apparently here at the White House after defying a Congressional subpoena while being indicted and facing a maximum of 17 years behind bars on financial crimes plus another 25 on the gun charges that he is facing,” said Fox White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

It appears that, upon further research, Hunter’s unrecorded travel was not an isolated incident. In fact, White House staff have a nasty habit of omitting his visits and other travel as President Joe Biden and his accompanying administration attempt to distance themselves from the first son to prevent bad optics.

Press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre claimed the White House never recorded family members traveling on Marine One and did not plan to start.

“That’s something that we’ve never done,” Jean-Pierre claimed. “This is the family. The family gets to travel with the president, and that’s been the case with every other president, and so it’s not something that we have done or we would be doing moving forward.”

According to White House visitor logs, Hunter Biden has not visited since the beginning of the Biden administration, despite much evidence pointing to the contrary.

Jean–Pierre also claimed that the administration did not attempt to hiding Hunter in the White House to avoid attending fulfilling a congressional subpoena.

Previously, reports indicated that Hunter had taken up residence in the White House to avoid having to pay child support for his young daughter Navy. Hunter also hid out at one point in friend’s $500 million mansion

House Republicans subpoenaed the younger Biden as part of a probe into his overseas business dealings, requesting that he appear for a closed-door testimony. He refused to attend the hearing.

Hunter faces a maximum of 17 years in prison for his financial crimes and 25 more for three additional gun charges.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Liz Cheney Tweet Bombarded w/ Fact-Checks after Bogus Trump J6 Claims

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com