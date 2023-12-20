White House Refuses to Explain Hunter Biden Omission from Flight Manifests

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) House Republicans requested that White House officials explain why the Marine One helicopter staff fail to record the travel of Hunter Biden on a recent return trip from the Biden family home in Delaware, Fox News reported.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy spotted the younger Biden on Tuesday exiting the helicopter and entering the White House with the rest of the family, despite his absence from the passenger list provided by the White House.

“So, Hunter is apparently here at the White House after defying a Congressional subpoena while being indicted and facing a maximum of 17 years behind bars on financial crimes plus another 25 on the gun charges that he is facing,” said Fox White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

It appears that, upon further research, Hunter’s unrecorded travel was not an isolated incident. In fact, White House staff have a nasty habit of omitting his visits and other travel as President Joe Biden and his accompanying administration attempt to distance themselves from the first son to prevent bad optics.

Press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre claimed the White House never recorded family members traveling on Marine One and did not plan to start.

“That’s something that we’ve never done,” Jean-Pierre claimed. “This is the family. The family gets to travel with the president, and that’s been the case with every other president, and so it’s not something that we have done or we would be doing moving forward.”

"Will the White House announce Hunter Biden's presence on Marine One moving forward?" KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: No pic.twitter.com/FMK5VFyINU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2023

According to White House visitor logs, Hunter Biden has not visited since the beginning of the Biden administration, despite much evidence pointing to the contrary.

Jean–Pierre also claimed that the administration did not attempt to hiding Hunter in the White House to avoid attending fulfilling a congressional subpoena.

Previously, reports indicated that Hunter had taken up residence in the White House to avoid having to pay child support for his young daughter Navy. Hunter also hid out at one point in friend’s $500 million mansion

House Republicans subpoenaed the younger Biden as part of a probe into his overseas business dealings, requesting that he appear for a closed-door testimony. He refused to attend the hearing.

Hunter faces a maximum of 17 years in prison for his financial crimes and 25 more for three additional gun charges.