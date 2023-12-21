Feds Call Parents Who Oppose ‘Trans’ Agenda Potentially Abusive

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A document revealed that a federally funded “home visiting” program advised service providers to watch for signs of abuse against “gender-diverse children,” using parents who oppose the “transgender” ideology by denying their child to cross-dress as an example.

The Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting [MIECHV] Program released guidance for government workers who visit homes at the request of families, in which the MIECHV categorized steering a child away from “gender expression” that does not correspond with his or her biological sex as abuse, according to the Daily Caller.

For example, the document “Parental Acceptance of Gender Expression in Young Children” informed home visitors it is important for them to “recognize and address the abuse and neglect that may result, either directly or indirectly, from rejection of a child’s gender expression.”

“Gender-diverse children are frequently the targets of violence or harm — by other children, caregivers, or family members,” the document said.

While the document additionally claimed that accepting a child’s “gender expression” can “protect against depression, suicidal thoughts, and suicidal attempts,” studies from different scientists and doctors indicated the opposite result, saying that LGBT activists may actually drive the confused children to suicide.

“It is insane to vilify parents simply for wanting their gender-confused children to feel comfortable in their own bodies. If anyone is guilty of abuse, it is the gender ideologues who feed kids the pernicious lie that they can somehow change their sex, setting them on a pathway to destructive body modifications,” American Principles Project president Terry Schilling said.

In addition to that, he said that this is “just the latest chilling example of the Biden administration’s war on families.”

“We are rapidly headed down a road where every parent in this country who opposes the transgender agenda risks losing custody of their kids. The grave threat to families posed by this administration cannot be ignored. Pro-family Americans must fight it at every turn: in Congress and the state legislatures, in the courts, and most importantly, at the ballot box next year,” Schilling said.