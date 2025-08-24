Newsom Meets w/ Danes, Talks Trump but Not 2028

(The Center Square) California Gov. Gavin Newsom came to his hometown of San Francisco Friday to talk about the state’s new green energy partnership with Denmark.

But another question was on a Danish reporter’s mind.

The reporter, who mentioned President Donald Trump’s expressed desire to obtain Greenland from Denmark, asked Newsom if he was leading the U.S. resistance against Trump and would run against the Republican president. Under the U.S. Constitution, Trump can’t run for a third term in 2028, but Newsom is widely expected to seek the Democratic nomination for the White House.

“I don’t know if you’ve been managing to watch my Twitter feed,” Newsom said, chuckling and referring to how he is currently opposing Trump. “I’m doing what I can.”

The governor didn’t say whether he’ll run for president.

Newsom made the comment after signing a memorandum of understanding with Jesper Møller Sørensen, the Danish ambassador to the U.S. The agreement covers cooperation between California and Denmark on green economy resilience, technology and innovation.

“California continues to step up to the world stage,” Newsom said during the signing ceremony and press conference. “We are partnering with Denmark to further our commitment to building affordable clean energy; bolstering our low-carbon, green growth economies; fostering innovation, and accelerating safe and secure technologies.”

“Our message to the rest of the world is clear: California is a stable, reliable partner,” Newsom said.

The state brings to the table its scientists, engineers, researchers, Nobel laureates and one of the finest higher education systems in the world, the governor said.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told the ceremony’s audience and media that Denmark and California are leaders in green energy, innovation and sustainability.

“You excel in the tech industry,” Rasmussen said. “We know, I would argue, a thing or two about design, innovation, energy efficiency, and I would add, a quality of life.

“Together these strengths can achieve even more,” he said. “And that is why I’m glad to bring such a large group of Danish companies with me. They are ready to step up.”

California, Denmark to ink new partnership on climate, technology Courtesy of the Office of the Governor

According to the Governor’s Office, the memorandum of understanding, among other areas, supports green energy and climate resilience by achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 through shared leadership. The agreement also emphasizes the exchange of knowledge through dialogues, delegations, trade promotions, projects and partnerships.

Greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 20% since 2000, the Governor’s Office said, adding that the state’s gross domestic product grew 78% during the same period.