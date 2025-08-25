Monday, August 25, 2025

Obama’s Repeal of Anti-Propaganda Law May Have Driven Left’s ‘Great Awokening’

'Starting in 2012, sociologists began picking up on a new trend: White progressives were becoming obsessed with race, slavery, and white supremacy—largely driven by the liberal media...'

Posted by Editor 1

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A sociology researcher’s observations about the timing of the “Great Awokening”—the point at which the fringe Left’s obsession with identity politics and racial grievance metastasized into the party’s mainline—suggest the toxic mindset may be driven by a deep-state propaganda campaign.

In an Aug. 20 post that went viral of her recent appearance on CNN, author/activist Batya Ungar–Sargon pinpointed the surge in wokeness to 2012, the halfway point of Barack Obama’s presidency.

“Starting in 2012, sociologists began picking up on a new trend: White progressives were becoming obsessed with race, slavery, and white supremacy—largely driven by the liberal media exponentially increasing its focus on these issues,” Ungar–Sargon wrote in the post.

It likely comes as no surprise to any who lived through the Obama era that the diva-in-chief whose race-baiting rhetoric set back decades of civil rights progress was behind the parallel deterioration of his own political party.

However, what may be shocking is the possibility that this leftward lurch was all by design.

Ungar–Sargon’s revelation that this trickle-down progressivism moved from the media to wealthy, white elites tracks with recent revelations by the Twitter Files, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and others showing that intelligence agencies may have deliberately infiltrated private media companies to sway public opinion.

Gabbard recently suggested that around the same time, the CIA may have revived its controversial “Operation Mockingbird” program after Congress pushed through the Smith–Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, effectively repealing a 1948 ban on letting news outlets openly propagandize American citizens.

Some observers have said the corresponding uptick in terms like “racism,” “sexism,” “homophobia” and “transphobia” was part of an orchestrated coup that “enabled our soft regime change international tools to be aimed inward against our own citizenry.”

Simultaneously, the Obama regime was weaponizing other aspects of the government, setting the stage for institutions like the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service to target political rivals and ideologies.

The DOJ under Attorney General Eric Holder aggressively sought to infiltrate universities, demanding that they comply with radical regulations or face enhanced scrutiny.

Through his “Operation Choke Point,” Holder even threatened banks and financial institutions, demanding that they de-bank customers like gun and oil companies whose profits came at the expense of the leftist agenda.

The ESG movement soon followed, with woke investors like BlackRock taking the lead and demanding that companies comply with politically correct demands or have their stock values tanked.

Yet, the use of propaganda presents the strongest evidence yet that the Obama administration deliberately intended to wage a color revolution in America—and nearly succeeded but for President Donald Trump’s landslide re-election in 2024.

Trump’s DOJ is reportedly empaneling multiple grand juries to investigate and prosecute Obama’s bagmen, and Gabbard has vowed to shut down Operation Mockingbird as public opinion of the mainstream media reaches unprecedented lows.

Conservative commentator Alex Jones on Sunday offered what he said was a sneak preview of what lies ahead based on his conversation with a top DOJ official.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Newsom Meets w/ Danes, Talks Trump but Not 2028
Next article
Hollywood Leftists Falsely Claim Sydney Sweeney’s Indie-Film Release Hurt by Jeans Ad

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com