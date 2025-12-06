Saturday, December 6, 2025

Newsom Gets Crossways w/ Iconic Hollywood Actress over Women’s Healthcare Funding

'The way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying...'

Andrew Ross Sorkin and Gavin Newsom
New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin interviews Gavin Newsom at the DealBook summit. / PHOTO via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) As reports circulated that Hollywood bigwigs might be preparing to rally around California Gov. Gavin Newsom, one Oscar-winning Hollywood trailblazer made clear she was not on board.

Halle Berry, the first black woman to receive an Academy Award for best actress with 2001 win for the film Monster’s Ball, slammed the leading Democratic 2028 presidential candidate on Wednesday for his hatred of women.

Berry, who founded the company Respin to support menopausal women, criticized Newsom for vetoing a law that would “expand access to menopause care,” the New York Post reported.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row,” Berry said at the symposium.

“But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever,” she added. “And the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying.”

After the criticism, Newsom appeared to backpedal on his past opposition to aging women, saying Berry shouldn’t worry her pretty little head about it.

“Actually, I was just connected with her manager,” he told reporters Thursday at the Newark Airport.

“We have the ability to reconcile that, so we’re reconciling,” he added. “I’ve included it in next year’s budget. She didn’t know that.”

Newsom was also on the ticket at the DealBook Summit—along with several other top newsmakers, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who called out the “Grey Lady” for covering up major health concerns with former President Joe Biden.

Newsom also made headlines for his appearance — or, rather, garnered memes over his extreme leg-crossing.

However, his own press office leaned into the ridicule, posting a photo of him doing a yoga pose alongside a caption that said “Democracy requires flexibility.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

