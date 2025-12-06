Saturday, December 6, 2025

Idaho Man Wins Month of Free Beer by Exposing GOP Lawmaker for Harboring Illegals

'They just showed up out of the blue Friday morning...'

Posted by Editor 1

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) If recent political infighting has revealed anything, it’s that Republicans will betray their fellow party members at the drop of a hat.

But an Idaho bar took it one step further with a recent promotion offering free beer for a month.

The promotion at the Old State Saloon, in Eagle, Idaho, went viral, garnering nearly 8 million impressions on X, and was even reposted by the Department of Homeland Security.

The first winner, as it turns out, was a local Republican official, who turned in a state GOP lawmaker for hiring illegals as farmhands.

“Yes, I did! I had a free Moon Dog Amber Ale at the Old State Saloon…and a great chat with the owner, Mark Fitzpatrick, whom I also consider a friend,” winner Ryan Spoon told Newsweek, confirming his victory.

Spoon, who is the vice chair of the Ada County Republican Central Committee, reportedly turned in state Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen.

Mickelsen called the beer promotion “despicable,” saying agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed up at her farm, where she employes hundreds of workers, and engaged in racial profiling.

“If we start targeting people based upon the color of their skin then we really have a big problem here,” she said.

But as for Old State, which seemed to relish the publicity it was receiving, the bar seemed unlikely to pull the plug on the promotion, saying it may even “award multiple months” of free beer for raids involving more than one deportation.

Spoon first came public with the allegations against Mickelsen at the very start of the Trump administration.

“Could you please send some illegal immigration raids to the businesses owned by Idaho state Rep. Stephanie Mickelson?” he wrote in an X post while tagging Trump border czar Tom Homan. “She has been bragging about how many illegals her businesses employ.”

According to Newsweek, ICE first raided her farm on Jan. 27, seven days after Trump returned to office.

“They just showed up out of the blue Friday morning,” said Mickelsen, the former director of a pro-agriculture lobbying group called the Idaho Farm Bureau.

Politically, some have claimed Mickelsen is a centrist. She defended her values in an op-ed for the Idaho Statesman, saying that “Those who speak up with concerns that challenge certain views are quickly labeled as non-conservative and targeted for harassment.”

But the Old State Saloon slammed her in an X post for being “very liberal” while calling on concerned citizens to file an ethics complaint against her.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Newsom Gets Crossways w/ Iconic Hollywood Actress over Women’s Healthcare Funding
Next article
Obama DEA Boss Tried to Launder Millions for Mexican Drug Cartel: Feds 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com