New Video Challenges ‘Peaceful’ Narrative Around Man Killed by ICE

'Pretti’s name was known to federal agents...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old man recently fatally shot by ICE, appears to have been captured in newly surfaced video showing a violent confrontation with federal agents just 11 days before his death. 

The footage, released by The News Movement on Wednesday but recorded on Jan. 13, shows a man, whom the outlet said “appears to be” Pretti, shouting at a federal vehicle, kicking and breaking its taillights and then being taken to the ground by multiple agents. Why he wasn’t arrested is unclear.

As seen in the video, federal agents subsequently fired gas and pepper balls toward a crowd of anti-ICE agitators. Despite the confrontation, the individual believed to be Pretti was ultimately allowed to walk free. 

According to The News Movement, the man appeared to have a firearm in his waistband and was wearing clothing similar to what Pretti wore on the day of his death, Jan. 24. 

The outlet said the footage was reviewed by the BBC, which confirmed the individual’s identity with a reported 97% degree of accuracy. 

The video appears to directly contradict statements from Pretti’s family members and friends, who have repeatedly described him as a peaceful ICU nurse.

CNN reported on a similar development Tuesday, though key details differed about Pretti’s previous ICE encounter. An unnamed source told CNN that Pretti confronted ICE last week after he saw officers “chasing what he described as a family on foot.” Pretti began shouting and blowing his whistle, an anonymous source told CNN.

“Pretti later told the source that five agents tackled him and one leaned on his back—an encounter that left him with a broken rib. The agents quickly released him at the scene,” CNN reported.

CNN also reported that ICE has been collecting the personal information of agitators and protesters who they encounter.

“Pretti’s name was known to federal agents, according to a source—though it’s unclear whether the new intake form was used to share his information,” CNN reported.

“It’s also not clear whether the federal agents who encountered Pretti on Saturday recognized him before they confronted him—eventually wrestling him to the ground, taking a gun from his waistband and then fatally shooting him.”

Pretti was fatally shot on Sunday by two Border Patrol agents after a confrontation erupted while he was recording what DHS said was a targeted federal operation. 

Video from Jan. 24 showed agents attempting to detain Pretti, followed by a physical struggle as he resisted arrest, before one officer was heard saying, “He’s got a gun.” Pretti was seemingly disarmed before he was shot.

Pretti was the second individual fatally shot by federal agents following President Donald Trump’s deployment of ICE to Minnesota as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. 

The first was anti-ICE agitator Renee Good, who was fatally shot on Jan. 7 after she struck ICE agent Jonathan Ross with her vehicle. 

