New Nancy Pelosi J6 Footage: ‘We’ve Got to Take Some Responsibility’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) “We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out … We will have totally failed. And we’ve got to take some responsibility.”

Those were the words of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she left the U.S. Capitol through a tunnel under on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. Pelosi’s comments were caught on camera by her daughter, Alexandra, who used the footage for an eventual HBO movie.

🚨BREAKING: Never before seen footage of Pelosi on January 6 filmed by her daughter shows her admitting that its her fault that the Capitol wasn't secure. “We're calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out." "We have totally failed. We need to take… pic.twitter.com/OZQ2lUXU2M — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2024

The unaired and previously hidden Pelosi footage is only coming out now, after it was released by House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk.

The Pelosi footage caused a stir online, but it wasn’t the first time the former House Speaker was heard admitting culpability for the Jan. 6 security failures. In January, she was heard making similar comments in a video of her talking to her chief of staff Terri McCullough while they rode in an SUV that would take them to Fort McNair.

“We have responsibility Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on in there, and we should have … You’re going to ask me — in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff — ‘should we call … the National Guard?’” Pelosi asked in that video, which was also released by the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee.

“Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with? … They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.”

🚨 Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: "I take responsibility." WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

According to interview transcripts released earlier this year, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato told the Jan. 6 Committee that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows explicitly offered D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser the National Guard deployment.

“‘[Trump is] willing to ask for 10,000,’” Ornato informed the Jan. 6 Committee, quoting Meadows’s conversation with Bowser. However, Bowser declined the offer, insisting on deploying only a few hundred individuals.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and DC National Guard leader Maj. Gen. Walker have also reportedly said that Army Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt (ret.), who was Army Staff Director on Jan. 6, delayed or ignored Sund’s request for National Guard support.

Four whistleblowers further also testified in April about Pentagon officials prevented them from promptly responding to the Capitol Hill uprising.

The four whistleblowers spent much of their testimony discussing the three-hour 19-minute delay from the time they were requested to deploy to the Capitol to when they arrived. Their testimony suggests that the top Pentagon officials failed in executing President Donald Trump’s authorization to have the at least 10,000 National Guards members ready to assist in quelling violence on Jan. 6.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.