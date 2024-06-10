Quantcast
Monday, June 10, 2024

WATCH: New Footage Shows Nancy Pelosi Taking Responsibility for Jan. 6

Posted by Ken Silva
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight has released previously hidden footage of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 6, 2021, accepting blame for what had happened.

According to Politico, Pelosi’s statements were captured by the former speaker’s daughter, documentarian Alexandra Pelosi, and recently provided to congressional investigators by HBO.

“We have responsibility Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on in there, and we should have … You’re going to ask me — in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff — ‘should we call … the National Guard?’” Pelosi asked her chief of staff Terri McCullough while they rode in an SUV that would take them to Fort McNair.

“Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with? … They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.”

According to interview transcripts released earlier this year, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato told the Jan. 6 Committee that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows explicitly offered D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser the National Guard deployment.

“‘[Trump is] willing to ask for 10,000,’” Ornato informed the Jan. 6 Committee, quoting Meadows’s conversation with Bowser. However, Bowser declined the offer, insisting on deploying only a few hundred individuals.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and DC National Guard leader Maj. Gen. Walker have also reportedly said that Army Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt (ret.), who was Army Staff Director on Jan. 6, delayed or ignored Sund’s request for National Guard support.

Four whistleblowers further also testified in April about Pentagon officials prevented them from promptly responding to the Capitol Hill uprising.

The four whistleblowers spent much of their testimony discussing the three-hour 19-minute delay from the time they were requested to deploy to the Capitol to when they arrived. Their testimony suggests that the top Pentagon officials failed in executing President Donald Trump’s authorization to have the at least 10,000 National Guards members ready to assist in quelling violence on Jan. 6.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.


