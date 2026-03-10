Police Search Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Zorro Ranch’ for 1st Time Ever

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New Mexico law enforcement conducted a “search” of the 30,000-square-foot mansion once owned by late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for more than two decades.

The mansion, located on the so-called Zorro Ranch property, was searched as part of New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s effort to reopen a previously closed investigation into alleged criminal activity at the site.

The probe comes amid the Trump administration’s release of the Epstein files and after several victims said they were abused at the ranch. According to a report by The Albuquerque Journal, former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas revealed recently that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York pressured his office to cease its probe into sex trafficking at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in September 2019, the month after Epstein was found dead in a prison cell.

Epstein bought the property in 1993 through a company named Zorro Trust, later renamed Cypress Inc. There are rumors he conducted science experiments there, and that dead bodies may even be buried on the land—though solid evidence of that hasn’t been produced.

New Mexico law enforcement searched Zorro Ranch as part of its Jeffrey Epstein investigation pic.twitter.com/3chU39uUmM — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) March 9, 2026

It is not immediately clear what investigators were looking for. Cypress Inc. sold the property in 2023, according to New Mexico outlet KRQE.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Justice said the “search” was tied to its Feb. 19 probe of “allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch” prior to his 2019 death.

“We urge the public to please stay away from the area and ground any drone activity to avoid interfering with the ongoing law enforcement operation,” the department said.

The search does not appear to have been conducted under a warrant and was likely carried out voluntarily, with the NMDOJ thanking the ranch’s new owners “for granting access.”

The property is currently owned by Don Huffines, a Dallas real estate millionaire and former Texas state legislator who is now running for Texas comptroller.

The investigation is running parallel to a separate effort in the New Mexico legislature, which voted unanimously to create a bipartisan four-member commission to examine allegations tied to the ranch.

The NMDOJ has also published an online form where potential witnesses can submit “credible information” to investigators.

“If you have information that may assist this investigation, we encourage you to submit a tip using the form below,” the page states. “Investigators may follow up with individuals who provide information if additional details are needed.”