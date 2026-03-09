Texodus: At least 12 Texas Members of Congress Won’t be Returning Next Year

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) Twelve members of Texas’ congressional delegation elected in 2024 won’t be returning to office next year. Eleven are incumbents; one is deceased. The number is expected to grow depending on the outcome of upcoming elections.

They represent nearly one-third of the Texas congressional delegation. Texas has the second largest delegation in the country of 38, behind California’s 52.

The 12 members are from Republican or Democratic strongholds whose new seats under redistricting aren’t expected to flip. However, several Democrats ran in new districts because of redistricting, upending several races.

In 2024, Houston’s former Democratic mayor Sylvester Turner won CD 18, a Democratic stronghold, filling an open seat vacated by deceased U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Turner was sworn into office in January 2025 and died two months later. The seat remained vacant until a special election was held last November.

Former Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee won the seat in a crowded race and ran for reelection in the March primary. He won more votes than Al Green, who is seeking reelection in CD 18 after serving for years in CD 9, which was redistricted to a Republican stronghold. Menefee and Green are heading to a runoff. If Green loses, he will join Democratic Reps. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, and Lloyd Doggett of Austin, who were the first casualties of redistricting.

Last year, Veasey and Doggett announced they weren’t running for reelection because of redistricting. Two Democrats hoping to replace Veasey in a new CD 33 are former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and incumbent U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson. They head to a runoff in a Democratic stronghold. If Johnson loses, she joins the Democratic redistricting casualty list.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Casar won his primary race in a new CD 37 to replace Doggett, also in a Democratic stronghold, The Center Square reported.

Three incumbents ran for another office, Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, Chip Roy, R-Fredericksburg, and Wesley Hunt, R-Houston. Crockett and Hunt lost their primary races for U.S. Senate. Roy is heading to a runoff for state attorney general. Their congressional seats remain Democratic and Republican strongholds, respectively.

President Donald Trump has said he will soon make an endorsement in the U.S. Senate race. Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, has issued conflicting statements about dropping out, The Center Square reported.

Four incumbent Republicans announced they were retiring: U.S. Reps. Morgan Luttrell of Magnolia, Jodey Arrington of Lubbock, Troy Nehls of Richmond and Michael McCaul of Austin. Their seats remain Republican strongholds.

Two incumbent Republicans were forced out after tumultuous primary races: disgraced U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzales and Dan Crenshaw. Gonzales’ seat along the southwest border leans Republican; Crenshaw’s northern Houston suburb seat remains solidly Republican.

Gonzales was forced to end his reelection bid by U.S. House leadership after he admitted to having an affair with a staffer who later killed herself. This was after he denied the affair for months, said he wasn’t resigning and falsely accused the woman’s husband of bribing him, The Center Square reported. When Gonzales announced he was dropping his reelection bid, he issued no apology and expressed no remorse.

Crenshaw was ousted by state Rep. Steve Toth, a grandfather and owner of a pool cleaning company. Toth, considered one of the most conservative members of the state House, won after voters expressed disgust with Crenshaw for his profanity laced outbursts against constituents and the media using official House social media accounts. He also faced criticism for allegations of insider trading and support for red flag laws, which he denies.

Even after he lost, Crenshaw continued to blame voters. “A large part of this election was about the power of clickbait. Memes became truth. Too many people are not discerning through the clickbait,” he told the Texas Tribune.

The last time a large number of Texas’ congressional delegation didn’t return to Congress was eight years ago. Ten members elected in 2016 didn’t run for reelection or lost in 2018.

Former Republican incumbents U.S. Reps. John Culberson of Houston and Pete Sessions of Dallas lost their re-elections in 2018. Former incumbent U.S. Rep. Robert (Beto) O’Rourke, D-El Paso, challenged U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and lost.

Former incumbents U.S. Reps. Joe Barton, R-Fort Worth, Gene Green, D-Houston, Jeb Hensarling, R-Dallas, Sam Johnson, R-Plano, Ted Poe, R-Atascocita, and Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio, didn’t seek re-election in 2018.

Barton, a member of the Tea Party and Freedom caucuses, described himself as “a constant defender of conservative ideals and values.” He wasn’t forced to resign; he only announced he wasn’t running for reelection after nude photos he took of himself along with sexually explicit texts were leaked. He acknowledged he sent them to women with whom he was having extramarital affairs.

Former incumbent U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, who also claimed to be a conservative, resigned after it was reported that he used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit and created a hostile work environment for female employees.