FBI Seizes Arizona Voter Data in Apparent Probe over Election Fraud

(José Niño, Headline USA) Federal investigators have broadened their criminal inquiry into potential election irregularities by using a grand jury subpoena to quietly obtain a substantial collection of voting records from Arizona’s largest county, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Just the News.

Sources requesting anonymity due to grand jury secrecy requirements indicated that bureau agents are obtaining gigabytes of digital election information from Maricopa County. The action follows by roughly one month the FBI’s raid on an Atlanta area storage facility where agents seized ballots from the 2020 vote in Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous jurisdiction.

Federal agents received information about a document prepared by a pair of election monitors, one Republican and one Democrat, who said they witnessed potential problems during the November 2024 vote at an Arizona facility where unfilled and completed mail ballots were being stored together. House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil stated that lawmakers are “working hand in glove with federal partners to make sure that the law was followed in every jurisdiction in the country.”

According to Just the News, sources anticipate the FBI will pursue search warrants and subpoenas targeting jurisdictions in states other than Georgia and Arizona within the coming weeks.

A federal grand jury is now active and has subpoenaed Maricopa County's election records, including from the 2024 cycle, to probe longstanding issues in State 48. So many of us have raised the alarm for years. The news of this subpoena gives me great hope that something will… — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 9, 2026

The court filing supporting the Fulton County operation revealed investigators are examining potential violations of federal statutes requiring election officials to adhere to state law. FBI Special Agent Hugh Raymond Evans informed the court that bureau investigators have “substantiated” certain significant irregularities in vote tabulation within Georgia’s largest metropolitan area following the 2020 election.

“Some of those allegations have been disproven while some of those allegations have been substantiated, including through admissions by Fulton County,” the agent documented. “This warrant application is part of an FBI criminal investigation into whether any of the improprieties were intentional acts that violated federal criminal laws.”

The federal action arrives half a decade after Republican legislators in Arizona’s upper chamber completed an extensive review of the 2020 election and determined that meaningful irregularities had occurred.

Among the most significant discoveries was a calculation suggesting that upwards of 200,000 ballots bearing signatures that did not match voter records may have been tabulated in Maricopa County without undergoing the required verification process.

The ballot records can be found here:

gov.uscourts.gand_.355087.22.1.pdf

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino.